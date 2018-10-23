Chick-fil-A may be best known for their fried chicken, but it appears the fast-food chain is testing out a new product: mac and cheese. (Yes, mac and cheese!)

Of course, the comfort food seems like a natural fit for the Southern-style restaurant. The chain, which opened its first location in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1967, has already mastered biscuits, chicken and sweet tea. However, they secretly launched the creamy side in 2017 as part of their Family Style Meals, which are available in select cities.

So, why is the delicious dish just beginning to garner attention? Well, social media, of course. Twitter users have be snapping and sharing photos of their mac and cheese since the summer.

It's important to note that Chick-fil-A has not confirmed the news, at least not officially. However, the side dish does appear on the company's official website, as do the item's nutritional facts.

According to social media, Chick-fil-A's mac and cheese is currently available at restaurants in Charlotte, North Carolina; Willis, Texas; and in Maryland.

No word on how long the menu item will be available and/or if it will become a permanent — and nationwide — addition, but we really hope it does because we want to indulge in this creamy, cheesy and oh-so-decadent dish.