The Coca-Cola company is constantly reinventing itself. In fact, every year, the iconic beverage brand offers a slew of new products — and this year is no different. The company just announced a new limited-edition flavor, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Cinnamon, and according to the press release, the spicy beverage will be here just in time for the holidays. "The new addition to the Coca-Cola family is bursting full of warming flavours and is guaranteed to get you into the festive spirit as we head into the Christmas season," the release explains.

While Coca-Cola Cinnamon will be on store shelves later this week and should be available until the end of the year, we do have some bad news to report. According to the press release, Coca-Cola Cinnamon will only be available in the U.K., meaning you may need to travel to try this seasonal selection.

Of course, if you live in the U.K. — or are planning to spend your holiday abroad — you're in luck. Coca-Cola Cinnamon could be in your hands soon, and with no calories and no added sugar, this drink is a win-win.

However, reactions to the new Coke product are mixed.

So, how will the cinnamony product stack up? Well, we guess you'll just have to try it for yourself. But don't wait. Time is already running out.