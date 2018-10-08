If you're a fan of everything pumpkin, we've got good news for you. Chili's is now serving a pumpkin margarita, and it sounds like our creepy cocktail dreams have come true.

The margarita — aptly named The Great Pumpkin — is the chain's $5 beverage of the month. And while previous offerings have included a Crown apple crisp, a cherry blossom and a citrus bomb (not to mention a delicious jalapeño 'rita back in the day), The Great Pumpkin varies from other margaritas thanks to the addition of Monin pumpkin spice syrup.

The drink also contains Lunazul silver tequila, triple sec and Captain Morgan.

That said, it seems reviews of the new drink are mixed. In fact, many pumpkin aficionados took to Twitter to express their pleasure or sheer disgust.

And while we can see this drink going either way, we've got to be honest with you: Our interest has been piqued.

If pumpkin-flavored foods aren't your thing, Chili's also unveiled several new happy hour specials, including $3 crispy cheddar bites and/or chips and salsa, $4 fresh guacamole and/or Texas cheese fries, $5 white spinach queso and/or Southwestern eggrolls and $6 wings.

But if you can't resist at least trying The Great Pumpkin, you might want to do it sooner than later. The drink will only be available through Oct. 31.