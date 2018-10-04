When it comes to food, there is no shortage of "holidays." For example, last month we celebrated National Cheese Pizza Day — and National Pepperoni Pizza Day. We celebrated National Ice Cream Cone Day and National Coffee Day. Oh, and did you know Sept. 28 was National Drink a Beer Day? Well friends, Oct. 4 may be the best food holiday because it is National Taco Day.

And that means many restaurants are offering free or discounted tacos.

Before you head out to lunch, dinner or even dessert, check out the best Taco Day deals of 2018.

Taco Bell

On Thursday — and only Thursday — Taco Bell will be offering a National Taco Day gift set for just $5. But what is in said gift set? Well, according to the fast-food chain's website , the Taco Day deal will put one crunchy taco, one fiery taco, one Cool Ranch Doritos Locos taco and one Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos taco in a box. Together. Delish!

California Tortilla

California Tortilla will be offering buy-one-get-one-free tacos all day long, making them perfect for sharing or for filling your (very) empty belly.

Chronic Tacos Mexican Grill

One of the best deals of the day, Chronic Taco is offering free — yes, totally free — tacos to all customers. To redeem your free taco, simply use the code phrase “Taco Life” at participating locations between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant

While some chains are choosing to celebrate Taco Day, other chains — like Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant — are choosing to celebrate the food all month long. Now through Monday, Oct. 29, Abuelo's customers can get a six-person taco pack for $21.99 or a 12-person taco pack for $41.99. Both offers are available to-go only.

Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone will be serving ice cream waffle tacos on Thursday, and for an added touch, customers can choose from plain, dipped or sprinkled varieties.

Del Taco

Del Taco is offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on their shredded beef tacos. Simply download the coupon and present it at any participating Del Taco location.

Moe's Southwest Grill

Much like Abuelo's, Moe's Southwest Grill isn't just celebrating Taco Day on one day; the chain will be giving customers one free taco when they purchase two other tacos Thursday through Sunday. However, in order to snag this deal, you have to be a Moe’s Rockin’ Rewards member.

On the Border

On the Border will be serving all-you-can-eat tacos for $8.99. But the best news? You can mix and match flavors. Yum!

El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco customers can get a free chicken taco al carbon on Thursday when they purchase any regularly priced food or beverage item. To redeem, be sure to download the coupon and present it at checkout.