October may just be beginning, but it is never too early to start thinking about Halloween. I mean, it is the spookiest and — arguably — most enjoyable season of the year. And whether you love the holiday or hate it, odds are you will like the latest news out of Applebee's. The restaurant chain will be offering dollar zombie cocktails (yes, one dollar zombie's) in honor of Halloween.

The 10-ounce drink — made with rum, pineapple, passion fruit, cherry and lime and garnished with a gummy brain — is the latest Neighborhood drink of the month from Applebee's, a lineup which has previously included a $1 margarita, aka the Dollarita, a $1 Bahama mama and a $2 vodka lemonade.

According to Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee's, the drink was added to the menu to celebrate the spooky holiday. "Halloween is a favorite holiday around here, and we're excited to offer guests the opportunity to celebrate all month long with our new DOLLAR ZOMBIE," Kirk said in a press release.

"We invite people to get into the spirit early by trying our Neighborhood Drink with an infectious taste. The only thing to fear this Halloween is missing out on this awesome drink," he concluded.

The dollar zombie is also the chain's first crowdsourced drink of the month. Applebee's asked guests for their input on everything, from the flavor to the color of the zombie.

That said, if you want to get your hands on this creepy cocktail, be sure to head to Applebee's soon. The dollar zombie will only be available for the month of October.