Good news, Chipotle fans: The Mexican-American fast-food chain is launching a customer loyalty program (and perks include free food).

According to a statement issued on the company's website, Chipotle Rewards will launch in 2019 in four markets: Phoenix, Arizona; Kansas City, Kansas; Kansas City, Missouri; and Columbus, Ohio. And while the loyalty program works like many others — once you are a member of Chipotle Rewards, you will receive 10 points for every dollar spent, or 15 points for every dollar spent if (and only if) you order online or with the Chipotle app — the points aren't the best part.

The best part is what you can get with the points, i.e., the aforementioned free food, because once customers have 1,250 points, they will qualify for a free meal of their choice.

(Yes, that means you can get a burrito, taco or a bowl.)

But that's not all. If you sign up to become a rewards member before Nov. 21, you will receive one free order of chips and guacamole with a $5 purchase, and the presentation of your Chipotle Rewards card — so becoming a "loyal" customer is really a no-brainer.

To sign up for Chipotle Rewards, simply go to Chipotle's app or website, fill out some basic information and start collecting points.

And don't worry if you don't live in one of Chipotle's select cities. If all goes well, a nationwide rollout will almost certainly follow suit.