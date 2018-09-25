Remember when IHOP changed their name, and the internet lost its collective mind? We do. I mean, it was a big deal, and while the chain later recanted the name change — saying it was all part of a marketing stunt — we still haven't recovered. And it seems like we won't have time to. That's right. Another restaurant chain just announced a similar name change, but this one appears permanent. So take a breath, because this one's a doozy.

Dunkin' Donuts is dropping the word "donuts" from their cups, bags and storefronts.

From here on out, the chain will simply be known as Dunkin'.

Of course, the name change is just that: a name change. The infamous fast-food stop will still carry coffee and doughnuts. However, many are still shaken by the news. In fact, if the internet is a fair barometer of people's reactions, most are going wild.

And we get it. We understand. Most of us were introduced to Dunkin' Donuts through their doughnuts. However, the company decided to switch its name — after 68 years, no less —to reflect the increasing emphasis they are placing on their coffee and other drinks.

That said, the name change hasn't happened yet. The change will officially take place in January, after which time the new name and logo will start appearing on napkins, boxes, cups and U.S. stores.

The international name change will take more time.

What do you think of the coffee chain's new moniker? Let us know in the comments below.