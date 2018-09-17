Coca-Cola May Be Working on a New CBD-Infused Beverage

CBD has taken center stage in recent years. In fact, the naturally occurring component of cannabis is legal in 46 states — though guidelines and regulations vary. And while CBD can be found in numerous products, from oils and chocolates to coffee, candy and even shampoo, one product it hasn't made its way into is the American soft drink. At least not yet. However, according to a new report by BNN Bloomberg, that may soon change: Coca-Cola is looking to add CBD into their drinks.

According to the report, the Coca-Cola company is in “serious talks” with Aurora Cannabis — a Canadian-based cannabis producer — to develop cannabis-infused beverages, "a groundbreaking move that would signal a significant foray into the marijuana sector by one of the world’s most iconic consumer brands," sources told BNN Bloomberg. And while Coca-Cola and cannabis may seem like a natural match, sources told BNN Bloomberg that the beverage would likely be something entirely new.

“It’s going to be more of the ‘recovery drink’ category,” the source said.

Of course, Coca-Cola hasn't commented on the talks with Aurora directly. However, Kent Landers, a spokesperson for the company, said that they are "closely watching the growth of non-psychoactive CBD as an ingredient in functional wellness beverages around the world [as] the space is evolving quickly."

Landers also noted that "no decisions have been made at this time."

That said, while Aurora Cannabis is a legal producer of CBD in Canada, as mentioned, the legality of CBD in America is far less straightforward, which means that even if Coca-Cola develops a CBD product, it may or may not be available in the States.