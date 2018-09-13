Kate Beckinsale Packs the Most Unusual Food in Her Suitcase When She Travels

Packing for vacation or a business trip can be a daunting task. You need to make sure you have work outfits, casual outfits and some dressy outfits. And, of course, you can't forget the various types of undergarments, socks, shoes, toiletries. But Kate Beckinsale packs something extra: something most of us do not.

According to People, the actor travels with butter, specifically Kerrygold grass-fed butter.

“I find it quite hard to get a hold of,” Beckinsale told People. “If I’m going from one city to another I’ll put some in my suitcase to make sure I have it. I’m the crazy person traveling with butter.”

Beckinsale uses the butter to make bulletproof coffee, a keto diet staple of coffee mixed with butter instead of sugar or cream. She also spreads butter on her vegetables.

According to Beckinsale, this helps her maintain a high-fat diet, which keeps her looking her best.

“When I did Pearl Harbor they had me on a very strict low-fat diet,” Beckinsale said. “I remember my mum coming and visiting me and going, ‘You look so old.’ I was 24 and I had lines on my face because I didn’t have enough fat. And so now, I remember very early on meeting a great nutritionist and they said, ‘One day everyone is going to say don’t eat low-fat margarine or they are going to say eat butter or eat olive oil.’ And it did take quite a long time, but I really noticed if I can eat coconut oil and butter and things like that, obviously in moderation, it makes almost an immediate effect on your skin.”

She continued: “I don’t think it is a myth. I think you can see the difference in a week or two.”

So while butter may seem like a strange thing to pack, hats off to you, Kate, for knowing what you (and your body) need.