Subway Is Ending Their Iconic $5 Footlong Deal

Subway restaurants are something of a global phenomenon. In fact, in 2017, there were more than 44,000 locations worldwide, and while the chain is known for their — well — subs, they are also known for their infamous $5 footlong deal, which launched in 2004. However, after years of controversy, the $5 footlong deal is coming to an end.

More: Burger King Released 2 New Jalapeno Sandwiches — & They're Very Hot

Well, sort of.

CEO Trevor Haynes told USA Today that franchise owners will now have the option to offer the $5 footlong deal — meaning the offer will only be available at select locations.

The reason for the change is simple: Franchise owners said the discount was not financially sustainable. In fact, when Subway brought the $5 deal back earlier this year, more than 400 franchisees signed a petition against the promotion — and Haynes and others listened.

"How do we help our franchises with more of a regional value message, so they're able to [have] a value proposition that fits with their economic model," Haynes said. "If you look at California, there's a very different cost of business than in Arkansas."

That said, Haynes promises the chain will remain affordable: "Affordable food is what we've always stood for. It's not just about one price point."

But how will they do that? By offering regional promotions and encouraging store owners to find value options that work for them.

Subway is also looking to expand their menu. According to Haynes, the chain is working on developing a "firebird chicken" (a spicier rotisserie-type poultry), guajillo steak, regional flavors and panini.

More: McDonald's Is Testing Out a New Sweet & Savory Breakfast Sandwich

So while discounted subs may be a thing of the past, it does look like Subway fans have something to look forward too.