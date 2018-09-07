Starbucks Has Another New Drink, & This One Sounds Sweet & Satisfying

It seems that Starbucks is always brewing up something new, and today is no different. To commemorate the opening of their very first location in Milan, Italy, Starbucks is releasing an Italian-inspired drink, the Cordusio.

According to the Seattle-based coffee retailer, the Cordusio — named after the Piazza Cordusio, where the new Starbucks Reserve Roastery is housed — is an "espresso-forward mocha" made with creamy milk, mocha (obviously) and an extra shot of espresso.

Yes, extra.

Think mocha latte or cappuccino with a bit more punch.

The dark, rich beverage is then topped with a sprinkle of cocoa powder and served in a "short" 8-ounce cup.

According to Starbucks, the beverage is meant to honor the Milano people. However, they do not intend to teach Italians about coffee — in their new store or with this drink. "This is where coffee was born," Starbucks' chief design officer, Liz Muller, explained. However, the company does want to “bring a premium experience that’s different to what people in Italy are used to... including different brewing techniques, and a space to stay longer, relax and enjoy." And with a heated marble-topped coffee counter, a mezzanine cocktail bar and a state-of-the-art on-site roastery, it seems Starbucks has done just that.

Of course, if you aren't traveling to Milan anytime soon, news of the store's opening may not mean much, but the drink news does, as it will be available at select Starbucks locations in the United States, Peru, Mexico and Europe for a limited time.

So be sure to grab yours while supplies last.