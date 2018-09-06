If you're a Frappuccino fan or happen to live in the Eastern portion of the United States — where temperatures are currently soaring through the 80s and well into the 90s — we've got good news for you. On Thursday, Sept. 6 Starbucks is be offering half-price Frappuccinos nationwide.

Yes, half-price.

The only catch is they are only available after 3 p.m. Perfect for that afternoon work slump! In order to nab your discounted drink, you will need to follow a few simple steps:

Download the Starbucks Rewards app — if you don't already have it — and look in your messages.

Click redeem offer to secure your half-price beverage.

And that's it; the half-priced Frapp is all yours.

That said, while all varieties of Frappuccino are included in this deal, including caramel, salted caramel, java chip and the newest addiction, pumpkin spice, the coupon only applies to drinks size grande or larger — so no discounts on tall or bottled beverages.

Additionally, customers should note it is one discounted drink per Starbucks Reward account.

Of course, if Frappuccinos aren't your thing, Starbucks will still have perennial favorites available, like lattes, cold brews, Americanos and cappuccinos — plus, PSLs are back in store. But if you are looking for a frosty, blended beverage (and a good deal), head over to Starbucks anytime after 3 p.m. on Thursday.