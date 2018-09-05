It's National Cheese Pizza Day — Here's Where You Can Score a Deal

If you're anything like us, you probably love pizza. (Like, love it.) I mean, the sweet-yet-tangy sauce? The gooey cheese? The thin, perfectly cooked crust? Yeah, there's nothing quite like it, and if your a purist, you're in luck: Wednesday, Sept. 5 is National Cheese Pizza Day.

In honor of this momentous occasion, many of our favorite pizza chains are offering cheap pies. Below is a roundup of some of our favorite offers and deals.

Cici's

If you use the MyCicis mobile app, you can score a large, one-topping pizza for just $5. Available now through Sept. 30 at participating locations.

Domino's

With the mix-and-match special, you can get any two pizzas, pastas, bread bites, boneless chicken wings or more for $5.99 each. You can also get a large three-topping pizza for $7.99.

Pizza Hut

Large two-topping pizzas are $7.99 each now through the end of the year. This deal is available for online orders only.

Papa John's

While Papa John's has been in the news lately — for not-so-favorable reasons — the chain is offering two pizza day deals: Get a large (or pan) one-topping pizza for $7 with the code LG1TOP7 or get an order of 10-inch cheese sticks for $5 with the code CHEESELOVER. Available now through Friday, Sept. 7.

Little Caesars

If you want something a little more substantial, Little Caesars is offering a deal on their new meat feast pie: five meats for $9. Note: This deal is ongoing.

Brixx Wood Fired Pizza

Loading...

Show this tweet and get a free cheese pizza — with the purchase of another, of course. Available Wednesday, Sept. 5 only.

Boston's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar

Boston's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar is doing things a little differently. Instead of offering up a deal, the chain is offering customers the chance to win free pizza for a year. (Yes, a year!) Simply like, comment and share Boston's National Cheese Pizza Day post for your chance to win. Contest ends Thursday, Sept. 6.

Einstein Bros. Bagels

Loading...

If you're looking for something a little different this pizza day, look no further than Einstein Bros. pizza bagel. And bonus: for a limited time, you will get a free drink with your purchase.