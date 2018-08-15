They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Why? Well, because it provides you with essential calories, which give you energy. Energy that carries you not only through the morning but well into the afternoon. However, many Americans (like myself) grab this meal on the go. It is an oversight, an afterthought; we ingest this meal in haste. But if you happen to buy your breakfast out, I’ve got good news for you: McDonald’s is releasing a new breakfast sandwich — the McGriddles French toast breakfast sandwich — and boy does it sound yummy.

This sandwich, which is their first new breakfast sandwich in over five years, contains one egg, a slice of American cheese, a sausage patty and multiple slices of thick-cut applewood-smoked bacon. (Yes, there are two breakfast meats on this sandwich.) But wait; there’s more. Instead of being piled inside a plain bagel or stacked inside an English muffin, these goodies are stuffed between two slices of brioche bread that's been cooked in clarified butter and flavored with "cinnamon, spice and vanilla flavors."

According to McDonald’s chef Mike Lingo, "it’s everything you love about breakfast in one sandwich.”

The bad news is that, unfortunately, this sandwich is only sold during breakfast hours and — at this time — is limited to just over 200 locations in Minnesota.

The product is being test marketed, but hopefully, if it's well-received, other states will get the chance to try out this new menu item.

And the other bit of bad news is the product's calorie count. According to McDonald's, the McGriddles French toast breakfast sandwich will have 650 calories, 37 grams of fat and 385 milligrams of cholesterol — which is well over the recommended daily intake amount.

That said, if you are looking for a special treat (one that is both sweet and savory) and live in the Minnesota area, this sandwich may be for you.