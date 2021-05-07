Mother’s Day may still look pretty different for a lot of us this year but that doesn’t mean we need to skip the celebration completely. Sure, we may be spending the day with our moms over Zoom instead of IRL but there are still lots of ways to make the day special for the hero moms in our lives. Brunch is probably our favorite Mother’s Day tradition and even if you aren’t able to spend the day with your mom, you could still make her a delicious brunch and drop it off to her as a surprise. Treating your mom to a fancy meal cooked at home shows her that you’re willing to put in the time to make her feel loved, and she’ll definitely appreciate the fact that she gets to share it with you. Whether your mom is vegan, gluten-free, or loves meat, we’ve got a recipe for your Mother’s Day brunch.

1. Vegan scrambled tofu eggs

If your mom doesn’t eat eggs, you can still deliver a satisfying, savory breakfast by whipping up a skillet full of tender, turmeric-spiced tofu scrambled “eggs.”

2. Cherry muffins with coconut streusel

Filled with sour cherries and topped with a generous amount of coconut streusel, these muffins are so much more celebration-appropriate than plain old blueberry.

3. Ham and cheese English muffin breakfast casserole

When mom’s idea of a tasty breakfast is a drive-through Egg McMuffin, give her what she truly wants this Mother’s Day: a plate of cheesy ham, eggs, and English muffin that’s a slightly fancier version of her favorite morning meal.

4. Crispy fried eggs with pancetta and lemon caper vinaigrette

Mother’s Day brunch doesn’t have to be a traditional affair. Surprise cheffy parents with crispy fried eggs paired with crispy pancetta and drizzled with a briny caper lemon vinaigrette.

5. Slow-cooker steel cut oats

For health-conscious moms nothing beats a bowl of creamy slow cooker steel cut oats. Dress it up with edible flours, jam, fresh fruit, and a drizzle of honey.

6. Mixed berry trifle

What to pair with your morning mimosas? If you’re already drinking, you may as well do a little dessert-for-breakfast number and serve a trifle made with sweet bread, lemon cream, and ripe mixed berries (choose what’s in season in your area for the best flavor).

7. Baked ham and egg cups

Low-carb breakfasts might not usually pack the visual punch of, say, a tall stack of pancakes, but cooking eggs with cheese in muffin tins filled with ham creates delicate cups that bring some sophistication to your brunch plate.

8. Homemade orange rolls

Give your cinnamon rolls a springtime makeover by adding orange zest and juice to your dough, then brushing the cooked rolls with a citrus glaze before serving.

9. Vegan gluten-free lemon coconut blueberry pancakes

Gluten-free vegan pancakes this delicious just might help convince your mom that trying new things can be a good thing. Oat flour takes the place of wheat, and coconut milk adds richness to the batter that results in cakes that are moist on the inside without being mushy.

10. Spinach frittata with sun-dried tomatoes and feta

Classic and classy, you can’t go wrong with a veggie-filled frittata.

11. Vegan gluten-free blueberry cornbread

Cornmeal is the perfect starter for a gluten-free bread, and along with some all-purpose GF flour to keep the texture light and a load of fresh blueberries, it makes a delightful breakfast pastry.

12. Lemon sweet buns

Sunny lemon sweet buns, served with tea, make for a lovely brunch. Pair with homemade jam and clotted cream for a special treat.

13. Keto pulled pork breakfast hash

Meat-loving moms will lose it over a savory breakfast hash. Combine smoky pulled pork and robust veggies for a hearty breakfast that can stand up to a Bloody Mary or two.

14. Almond croissant French toast bake

Make a trip to a nice bakery and pick up some day-old almond croissants. Once you soak them in a custardy batter and bake until puffy and decadent, no one will be the wiser.

15. Pink grapefruit mimosa

Of course, no brunch is complete without a mimosa. We love this spin on the classic because of the gorgeous pink hue it creates and the delicious flavor.

