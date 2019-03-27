18 Online Cooking Classes for the Busy Budding Chef

Raise your hand if you’ve been dying to take cooking classes, but you find yourself way too busy to actually attend IRL. Us, too — but enter online cooking classes. Many of them are free and perfect for people who need to learn new skills without leaving the house. To save you lots of time scouring Google for the best classes, we’ve done the heavy lifting for you and compiled a list of the 18 best cooking classes out there.

1. Gordon Ramsay’s Masterclass

Chef and Hell’s Kitchen star Gordon Ramsay takes you into his kitchen and guides you through 20 exclusive video lessons. ($90/class or $180 for an All-Access Pass at Masterclass)

2. Udemy classes

Udemy offers 65,000 online courses, including plenty of food-related and culinary courses. For instance, you can learn how to make craft beer at home, take a healthy living with “no oil” recipes course or learn how to make quick and easy Asian meals. (Prices vary at Udemy)

3. Top Chef University

This interactive course is created by professional chefs and taught by 11 former Top Chef contestants. The app gives you access to 28 hand-picked lesson videos with more than three hours of instruction. ($19.99 for all lessons at Top Chef University)

4. The Kitchn’s Cooking School

The Kitchn’s Cooking School is a 20-day, 20-lesson program where students tackle an essential cooking topic each day. You’ll even have homework! (Free to join at The Kitchn)

5. Food Techniques

BBC has a nice selection of cooking videos for people with a variety of skill levels. Don’t know how to cut an onion? There’s a class for that. But there are also classes on advanced techniques. (Free at BBC)

6. CakeFlix

If you’re as obsessed with Cake Boss and The Holiday Baking Championship as we are, then you need to sign yourself up for CakeFlix. Their cake making and decorating tutorials are delivered right to your inbox and there are over 800 online courses you can sign up for. (Free for the first seven days at CakeFlix)

7. Cooking with The New York Times

One of America’s most popular newspapers, The New York Times, has an online cooking school with video lessons. (Free at The New York Times)

8. Gluten-Free Baking Academy

This bake-it-at-home course offers 18 video lessons and six start-to-finish baking videos organized into four weekly modules. You’ll get the tools, recipes and know-how to bake right in your own kitchen. (Prices vary at Gluten-Free Baking Academy)

9. Dinner Tonight

Texas A&M has a variety of classes to teach students to make quick and healthy dinners. (Free at Texas A&M)

10. America’s Test Kitchen

America’s Test Kitchen classes are a lot like Good Eats without the silliness (unfortunately), but they’re very detailed and teach you the perfect way to make anything as tested (sometimes several hundred times) by the America’s Test Kitchen chefs. ($20/month or $180/year at America’s Test Kitchen)

11. Allrecipes How-To Videos and Cooking School

Allrecipes has more than recipes. The site also has literally hundreds of free videos to teach basic cooking techniques as well as paid cooking school classes. ($7.50/month or $44.99/year at Allrecipes)

12. Kitchen Chemistry

Most people associate MIT with building those intense robots that rip each other apart in a ring, but MIT also posts online versions of real classes, including one called Kitchen Chemistry. (Free at MIT)

13. Delia Online Cookery School

Delia Online features a host of cooking technique articles of varying levels of difficulty. Each lesson has step-by-step instructions with photos. (Free at Delia Online)

14. Craftsy Cake Decorating and Food and Cooking Classes

Craftsy is an online learning site where students can buy classes in a variety of fun disciplines, including cake decorating and cooking classes. (Prices vary at Craftsy)

15. Rouxbe Cooking School

Rouxbe provides courses in which students get lessons and practice recipes, exercises and more to help them learn to cook. ($9.99/month or $99.99/year at Rouxbe)

16. Better Homes and Gardens How to Cook

Learn the basics in the cooking classes at Better Homes and Gardens. (Free at Better Homes and Gardens)

17. Foodist Kitchen

Learn to cook in a month-long cooking boot camp. This is literally a class for beginners, starting with classes in developing the habit of cooking, keeping the kitchen stocked and grocery shopping. ($99 at Foodist Kitchen)

18. Healthy Baking Bootcamp (gluten-, soy-, dairy- and sugar-free)

If you have a food allergy but don’t want to live life without your baked favorites, check out this healthy online cooking class. ($29 at Real Food for Life)

A version of this article was originally published in May 2015.