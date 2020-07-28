15 Watermelon Dishes You’ll Want to Enjoy All Summer Long

Summertime is overflowing with seasonal produce. There are tomatoes, berries, peaches, cucumbers, and so much more. But, by far the most summery fruit out there is the watermelon. And, while it’s great on its own, it’s more fun to celebrate summer with a mixture of straight-up slices, and creative watermelon dishes.

The great thing is, it’s easy to work watermelon into any meal, snack, or drink. You can eat it on a parfait for breakfast, a salad for lunch, and a big old quinoa bowl for dinner, then blend it into a nightcap to finish things off. It’s great as an appetizer on cheese skewers, with prosciutto, or even sliced into “fries.” And, there’s no need to choose just one recipe—most watermelons are so big that you’ll actually need to make more than one thing in order to use it all up.

In honor of one of summer’s sweetest fruits, we scoured the web for the best, most creative ways to enjoy watermelon.

Watermelon, Halloumi and Za’atar Salad

This gorgeous salad is packed with amazing Middle Eastern flavors. It’s bright, bold, fresh and exactly the type of side dish to you’ll want to gobble up on a hot summer night.

Get the recipe from Leite’s Culinaria.

Watermelon jalapeño margaritas

Spice things up while you get the party going with these jalapeño margaritas.

Get the recipe from Nutmeg Nanny.

Watermelon, strawberry, and granola breakfast bowls

If you have overnight guests this summer, these watermelon breakfast bowls are an easy way to impress them with minimal effort.

Get the recipe from My Recipes.

Dairy-free watermelon ice cream

No ice cream maker necessary for this coconut milk-based watermelon ice cream.

Get the recipe from Nutrition In the Kitch.

Creamy watermelon-coconut milkshake

Check out the ingredients for this watermelon-coconut milkshake, and you’ll realize that you can totally get away with eating it as a smoothie for breakfast.

Get the recipe from Cook Nourish Bliss.

Strawberry and watermelon popsicles

Why buy syrupy grocery store popsicles when it’s so easy to make your own.

Get the recipe from One Lovely Life.

Watermelon fries with coconut-lime dip

No one’s saying you need to quit chips and dip, but next time try putting out a bowl of watermelon fries and dip out alongside them.

Get the recipe from Abbey’s Kitchen.

Watermelon cucumber cooler

Try trading in plain old lemonade for a pitcher of this watermelon cucumber cooler. No one will be disappointed.

Get the recipe from The Whole Smiths.

Watermelon salad with feta and fresh basil

If you’re a pro at prepping grain bowls, make this watermelon salad bowl your go-to summer lunch.

Get the recipe from Lillie Eats and Tells.

Watermelon, strawberry, and basil salad

If you make this watermelon salad for a party, you’re going to want to make enough for lunch leftovers.

Get the recipe from Edible Perspectives.

Watermelon, feta, and mint skewers

There’s no better last-minute summer appetizer than feta and watermelon skewers.

Get the recipe from Bites of Bri.

Watermelon, strawberry, and cucumber salad

Crisp and refreshing, this watermelon salad will hold up for a picnic.

Get the recipe from Aberdeen’s Kitchen.

Watermelon pizza

No, this watermelon pizza isn’t a substitute for the real thing. Yes, you should make it anyway.

Get the recipe from Choosing Chia.

Image: One Lovely Life. Design: Ashley Britton/SheKnows. Image: One Lovely Life. Design: AShley Britton/SheKnows.

A version of this article was originally published May 2019.