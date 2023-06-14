If you were born with a sweet tooth, you know what it’s like to get a late-night sugar craving, to plot your dessert when you’re still eating breakfast, and to salivate through the pastry department when you make your grocery runs. And if you like to make your desserts from scratch, you might get a little overeager in the baking-supplies department. Chances are you don’t really need that second bottle of sprinkles, right? But what if we told you you could make a decadent dessert with merely two ingredients?

If you want to keep it simple every once in a while, we recommend these two-ingredient desserts. They’re easy, fast, and delicious, and they won’t require you to pull every last baking supply down from your cabinet to make them. (Seriously!)

And when you’re ready, you can level-up to three-ingredient desserts.

2-Ingredient Strawberry Ice Cream

Courtesy of Two Peas & Their Pod.

The secret to making an easy, dairy-free ice cream that’s still creamy and sweet? Using frozen bananas as the base, then adding in your favorite summer berries. But you can experiment with fruit other than strawberries, too!

Get the recipe from Two Peas & Their Pod. Related story 12 of Ina Garten's Best Spring Recipes

2-Ingredient Lemon Bars

Courtesy of Tammilee Tips.

Who knew this classic dessert could be made with just two ingredients? All you’ll need is a box of angel food cake mix and a can of lemon pie filling.

Get the recipe from Tammilee Tips.

2-Ingredient Banana Coconut Cookies

Courtesy of Hey Rachel Marion.

Believe it or not, these golden-brown, sweet and nutty cookies are made with just two ingredients: banana and shredded coconut.

Get the recipe from Hey Rachel Marion.

2-Ingredient Chocolate Fudge

Courtesy of Kirbie Cravings.

Fudge seems like it would be a hassle to make, but this recipe proves how easy it can be to satisfy that craving. Chocolate chips and condensed milk are all you’ll need.

Get the recipe from Kirbie Cravings.

2-Ingredient White Chocolate Mousse

Courtesy of Pretty. Simple. Sweet.

This two-ingredient dessert recipe is decadent enough to serve company, but it’s still so easy to make. Top with fresh berries, shaved dark chocolate, or hot fudge if you’re feeling fancy.

Get the recipe from Pretty. Simple. Sweet.

2-Ingredient Chocolate Cake

Courtesy of One Dish Kitchen.

One egg and melted chocolate later, and you have yourself a truly decadent, gluten-free chocolate cake.

Get the recipe from One Dish Kitchen.

2-Ingredient Coconut Bites

Courtesy of Maria Ushakova.

For a simple sweet treat, opt for these coconut bites made with just shredded coconut and chocolate.

Get the recipe from Maria Ushakova.

2-Ingredient Nutella Puff Pastry

Courtesy of The Food Charlatan.

What’s a dessert roundup without Nutella? This Nutella puff pastry recipe is easy to make, too; just wrap a dollop of Nutella into puff pastry.

Get the recipe from The Food Charlatan.

2-Ingredient Cake Batter Truffles

Courtesy of Sweet C’s.

What’s even easier than making a two-ingredient dessert? Making a two-ingredient dessert that requires zero baking, like Sweet C’s cake batter truffles. All you need are yellow or white cake mix, one stick of melted butter, and, if you want a pop of color, sprinkles.

Get the recipe from Sweet C’s.

2-Ingredient White Hot Chocolate

Courtesy of Baking Mischief. Baking Mischief

This white hot chocolate really is as easy to make as it sounds. Combine white chocolate and warm milk for a sweet and soothing sipper.

Get the recipe from Baking Mischief.

2-Ingredient Peanut Butter-Caramel Dip

Courtesy of Wheat by the Wayside. Wheat by the Wayside

Crunchy peanut butter and caramel sundae sauce come together to make a dip that will make you eager to eat your fruit — apple slices, frozen bananas, you name it!

Get the recipe from Wheat by the Wayside.

2-Ingredient Cherry Pie Bites

Courtesy of Pumpkin N Spice. Pumpkin N Spice

Store-bought phyllo cups make quick work of a batch of cherry mini-pie bites. Top them with whipped cream if you feel like going all in with a third ingredient, or keep things simple.

Get the recipe from Pumpkin N Spice.

2-Ingredient Cookies & Cream Oreo bark

Courtesy of The View from Great Island. The View From Great Island

Cookies and cream Oreo bark is a treat so simple the kids can help make it. Keep it for yourself or pack it up in a cute tin and give it as a gift.

Get the recipe from The View from Great Island.

2-Ingredient Toaster Pastries

Courtesy of Amber Oliver. Amber Oliver

You don’t need to buy toaster pastries at the store when it’s so easy to make them at home! Piecrust and jam are all you need. If you do have the extra time (or the craving for even more sweetness), you can drizzle on some simple homemade icing, too.

Get the recipe from Amber Oliver.

2-Ingredient Chocolate-Covered Macadamia Nuts

Courtesy of Wild Wild Whisk. Wild Wild Whisk

Macadamia nuts are luxe enough to taste like an indulgent treat when they’re simply covered with chocolate.

Get the recipe from Wild Wild Whisk.

Image: Maria Ushakova. Design: Ashley Britton/SheKnows. Maria Ushakova. Design: Ashley Britton/SheKnows.

A version of this article was originally published December 2018.

Before you go, check out our gallery:

