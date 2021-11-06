Will Smith Answered Some Burning Questions About His Open Marriage With Jada Pinkett Smith

In light of Will Smith’s upcoming memoir, Will, dropping soon, Will is answering every question fans have had about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith. The Smith’s relationship has been a bit of a question mark in recent years, ever since Jada revealed during an episode of Red Table Talk, that she had a relationship with singer August Alsina while married to Will. But Will is setting the record straight on why they navigate their marriage the way they do — saying it’s all spiritual.

In a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey for Apple TV+’s new show, The Oprah Conversation, Will let it all out and told Oprah everything fans have been yearning for. “We realized it was a fantasy illusion that we could make each other happy. We agreed she had to make herself happy, and I had to make myself happy. Then we were going to present ourselves back to the relationship already happy—versus demanding that the other person fill our empty cup… We just decided, ‘You have to figure out how to be happy.’”

Then, Oprah asked the bombshell question: could they have other sexual partners during their marriage? Will answered, “We talk about everything. I think the difficulty that people have and difficulty in discussing it is people only think in terms of sex.”

He continued, “People are trying to put something on it: ‘Will and Jada — what they doing with other people?’… Will and Jada ain’t really doing too much of nothing. Will and Jada are on a spiritual journey to cleanse the poisonous, unloving parts of our hearts. And we’re doing it together in this life no matter what.”

Will added their perspectives on monogamy, “Oprah, let’s talk about it. No woman can make me happy, so I don’t need to look for one to make me happy. No man can make Jada happy, so she doesn’t need to go look for one to make her happy. We both know that. There is no person who will fill your hole.”

Will and Jada have been very open about their intimate lives as of late. From their non-monogamous relationship choices to how they navigated handling their children’s independence — we love their openness.

We’re also excited for Will’s long-awaited memoir, Will, to come out on Nov. 9 on Amazon!

