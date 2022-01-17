These Boy-Girl Twin Names Are the Perfect Match — & Twice the Cuteness

If you’re expecting twins right now, things are probably tough enough already. Hello, doubling up on all the baby gear. The last thing you need is one more double-struggle; but, alas, coming up with twin names for babies is no easy feat. Settling on a name that your kid will be stuck with for the rest of their life comes with a lot of pressure — and when you find out you’re expecting twins and have to decide on two baby names that complement each other, things are twice as hard. This mission, of course, becomes even more complicated when you’re having boy-girl twins.
How matchy do you really want to get? Should the names be alliterative, or just plain nice-sounding together? SO. MANY. QUESTIONS.
Take a breath. Relax. We know you’ve already got plenty on your plate right now, which is why we’ve done our best to make picking twin baby names easier for you. If you want to go matchy-matchy, we’ve picked some name pairs that begin with the same letter. But if you’re not the alliterative type, we’ve got plenty of other twin sets that just have a nice ring to them, and complement each other in naming style. Below are our favorite “two of a kind” picks for matching boy-girl twin baby names.
Tips for naming boy-girl twins
Many parents like naming boy-girl twins with names beginning with the same letter, like Faith and Finn or Mia and Max. If that’s you, check out our advanced baby name search to narrow down your list by searching for names by starting letter.
Or maybe you just want to stick with a name theme; you could choose both traditional names, both nature names, or a specific origin, such as French names.
You could choose names with similar syllable counts (like both short-and-sweet single-syllable names, or both longer names that come with short nicknames).
Or go wild and give your twins totally unrelated names — it just might be the best way to help them stand out as individuals.
Boy-girl twin baby names with the same initial (or use the same letters)
- Jackson, Jessie
- Paloma, Patrick
- Madison, Mason
- Taylor, Tyler
- Addison, Aiden
- Dillan, Delanie
- Drew, Dakota
- Emily, Ethan
- Emma, Evan
- Ella, Ethan
- Edmond, Eleanor
- Jayda, Jayden
- Lennox, Layla
- Matthew, Maisie
- Quincy, Quinn
- Aidan, Nadia
- Aiden, Ava
- Madison, Matthew
- Isabella, Isaiah
- Madison, Michael
- Addison, Andrew
- Chloe, Connor
- Olivia, Owen
- Zachary, Zoe
- Brian, Brianna
- Caleb, Chloe
- Jacob, Jillian
- James, Julia
- Landon, London
- Lily, Luke
- Samuel, Sophia
- Sophia, William
- Abigail, Alexander
- Alexander, Ava
- Andrea, Andrew
- Adan, Dana
- Preston, Peyton
Boy-girl twin names with a similar name style
- Mia, Eli
- Parker, Harper
- Andrew, Emily
- Ava, John
- Ava, Noah
- Emily, Ryan
- Emma, James
- Hannah, Noah
- Liam, Emma
- Arlo, Edie
- Taylor, Aaron
- Emma, William
- Anna, William
- Emma, Jacob
- Emma, Noah
- Emma, Jack
- Sophia, Nicholas
- Sophia, Noah
- Isabella, Ethan
- Grace, John
- Isabella, Michael
- Olivia, William
- Ophelia, Apollo
- Abigail, Benjamin
Nature boy-girl twin baby names
- Dove, River
- Willow, Aspen
- Hazel, Basil
- Summer, Winter
- Wren, Hawk
- Tempest, Gale
- Ivy, Leo
Celebrity boy-girl twin names
Check out these unique and cool boy-girl twin names from some of our favorite celebrities — and even Cleopatra.
- Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt: Vivienne and Knox
- Julia Roberts: Hazel and Phinnaeus
- Marcia Gay Harden: Hudson and Julitta
- Neil Patrick Harris: Gideon and Harper
- Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony: Max and Emme
- Holly Robinson-Peete: Ryan (daughter) and Rodney Jr.
- Angela Bassett: Slater (son) and Bronwyn (daughter)
- Cleopatra: Alexander Helios and Cleopatra Selene
- Joan Lunden: Two sets of twins! Max and Kate and Kimberly and Jack
- Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey: Moroccan and Monroe
- Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer: Charlie and Poppy
- Coldplay’s Will Champion: Juno and Rex
A version of this story was originally published in September 2011.
