Children’s Author Stephanie Sorkin Is Introducing Her Teen Girls to the Oldies — Britney Spears

Children’s author Stephanie Sorkin’s latest book, Am I a Unicorn?, is all about how kids (and adults and mythical creatures) can embrace their differences and on what makes them special on the inside. We’re pleased to discover that didn’t mean she found it too shallow to answer SheKnows’ Momsessed questions, which, after all, often have to do with taking care of what’s on the outside too.

Related story Jenna Elfman Loves to Have 'Funny, Random' Chats & Watch The Office With Her Boys

Well, as a mom of three teenage girls, Sorkin also knows that we also need those smaller comforts in life — from good snacks to the perfect lip gloss — to make us feel good on the inside too. And since her kids have food allergies (the subject of her book Nutley, the Nut-Free Squirrel), she’s very good at being a very choosy mom, too.

That’s all good news for us! It means that this list of Sorkin’s favorite mom things is well thought-out, and we’re pretty inclined to trust her on them.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The podcast I have on repeat

I love The Happiness Lab with Dr. Laurie Santos. The title says it all! It pushes me to dig deeper and really practice self-care, awareness, empathy and compassion, for both myself and others.

The books my kids are obsessed with

When my daughters were younger, they loved to read Madeline, Eloise, and Maisy. I think the books that you choose to read when you actually have a choice, says a lot about who you are. Now that they are older (13, 14, and 17), it’s interesting to see what they gravitate to. Right now they’re reading Five Feet Apart, The Invisible Thread, and Piecing Me Together.

Mascot Books.

What I’m currently reading myself

I just finished reading Before We Were Yours by Lisa Wingate. It was pretty disturbing, so I really needed something to lift me up! Right now, I’m reading Untamed by Glennon Doyle. I had heard so much about it and felt it was the perfect time to read it. On deck, I have On Her Own Ground, the Life and Times of Madam C.J. Walker.

The snacks I always keep on hand for the kids

I always have snacks in my bag! It’s gotten to the point that my kids expect it. Right now, our favorites are Undercover snacks. They’re made of quinoa and chocolate and come in a bunch of different flavors. I also have a bag of That’s It Dark Chocolate & Fig Truffles. They have just a few, clean ingredients, and they’re high in fiber and iron yet totally satisfy our sweet tooths.

The beauty product that’s always in my bag

I’m never without lip gloss! I’m currently loving Fenty Beauty Lip Gloss Bomb in Fu$$y, which is a shimmering pink, and Dior Addict Lip Maximizer in light pink. I also don’t leave home without Mally Beauty Poreless Face Defender. I tried it years ago and I’m hooked.

The apps that make my life as a parent easier

Two of my kids have food allergies, so the Spokin food allergy app is my go-to source for restaurant and product reviews, recipes, as well as safe vacation recommendations. It’s incredible to have valuable information at my fingertips. It also gives me the opportunity to connect with other food allergy families.

The parenting accounts I love to follow

I follow Moms Don’t Have Time to Read Books, which has a podcast also. It’s a great resource for busy moms who may not have the time to search for the perfect book. I also follow Moms Behaving Badly. Total mom-joke humor, but it’s a fun account for a mental health break!

The non-screen activity that keeps my kids occupied for hours

We’ve all been playing a lot of backgammon. My kids have gotten really good, so the competition has been heating up. They recently started beating my husband. It’s a sweet moment to watch them play together!

The TV shows I actually enjoy watching with my kids

We LOVE Emily in Paris! We also recently binge-watched every season of Gossip Girl. I think I loved it more than my kids.

The kid-friendly music I don’t hate playing

There’s always music playing in my house. A lot of Broadway show tunes, Taylor Swift, and Harry Styles, mixed in with some rap and songs popular on TikTok. I’ve also gotten my kids into the classics from Britney Spears.

My favorite subscriptions for the kids (and me)

We subscribe to Ipsy. My kids love that they get to try new makeup and skincare products every month. Some of the products are full size, some are samples. It’s like opening a present when it comes each month.

The skin-care and bath products my kids love to use

My girls love Laneige. The lip sleeping mask is their favorite. They are also addicted to Goli Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies. We love Function of Beauty Shampoo and Conditioner. I love that it’s non-toxic and cruelty free, but also that it follows the European Guidelines, which ban way more additives than the FDA. I’ve noticed a big difference in their hair since they started using it.

How I keep my wardrobe on point

During the quarantine, it was all about comfort for me. I loved wearing sets from NSF Clothing. They’re so cozy but nice enough to wear if I needed to run and errand or go to pick the kids up at school. I’ve recently been living in AGOLDE Jeans and Chrldr T-shirts. Also, my favorite wardrobe staple is my Retrofete puffed-sleeve denim jacket. It’s perfect over a T-shirt or sweats.