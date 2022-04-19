Two things are more central to weeknight cooking than chicken and slow-cookers. A slow-cooker takes much of the work out of cooking more involved meals, and chicken is the most popular and affordable kind of meat out there. So, what better way to ease your weeknight cooking load than to add a few more crowd-pleasing slow-cooker chicken recipes to your regular dinner rotation.

Using your slow-cooker for chicken is a little different than using it for a tough cut of meat like pork shoulder, or a long-simmering recipe like chili. Chicken is a lean protein, and doesn’t have much connective tissue, so cooking it for too long will actually make it tough, not tender. Most of these recipes take advantage of the “warm” setting on most slow-cookers, to keep things hot without overcooking. Be sure to read each recipe thoroughly so that you get those settings just right. Otherwise, these slow-cooker chicken recipes are practically foolproof and guaranteed to please.

Lemon garlic chicken

Served over potatoes, pasta, or rice, this zesty lemon chicken is sure to be a hit.

Get the recipe from Magic Skillet.

Shredded Mexican-style chicken

This tender shredded chicken is perfect for taco night, but also works in burrito bowls or on salads.

Get the recipe from Countryside Cravings.

Chicken,broccoli, and rice casserole

Even picky eaters will love this veggie-filled chicken-and-cheese casserole.

Get the recipe from Kristine’s Kitchen Blog.

Honey garlic chicken

These sweet chicken thighs have a short ingredient list, but definitely don’t skimp on flavor.

Get the recipe from Dinner Then Dessert.

Mongolian chicken

Get ahead of a takeout craving by throwing this Mongolian chicken recipe together in the slow-cooker before you leave for work in the morning.

Get the recipe from Carlsbad Cravings.

Tuscan chicken

If you’re looking for a creamy chicken recipe with some greens and plenty of umami, this Tuscan chicken is it.

Get the recipe from Bunny’s Warm Oven.

Butter chicken

If you’ve always wanted to try making butter chicken at home but thought it was too intimidating, try letting your slow-cooker do all the work.

Get the recipe from Slow-Cooker Gourmet.

Honey teriyaki chicken

This straightforward chicken recipe calls for making your own teriyaki sauce with soy sauce, rice vinegar, honey, and a few other seasonings.

Get the recipe from The Recipe Critic.

Parmesan herb chicken orzo

The best thing about this chicken and orzo recipe is that it’s a complete dinner in one. Oh, and the fact that it has a generous amount of Parmesan.

Get the recipe from Le Creme de la Crumb.

Thai chicken soup

Chicken soup can cure anything, and coconut milk-based chicken soup is even more magical than the original.

Get the recipe from Foodie Crush.

Greek chicken

Olives, feta, and tomatoes give this Greek chicken a salty, briny flavor that’s tough to beat.

Get the recipe from Well Plated.

Chicken noodle soup

Sometimes, only chicken noodle soup will do.

Get the recipe from Dear Crissy.

Pulled chicken sandwiches with apple slaw

Pulled chicken sandwiches are a great way to shake up your normal dinner routine. Plus, the apple-cabbage slaw and whole wheat bun make for a balanced, filling meal.

Get the recipe from Eat, Drink, Love.

Chicken Parmesan meatballs

Chicken parm is great, but it can be time consuming: You need to dredge and bread chicken cutlets, fry them, and then bake them with sauce and cheese. Chicken parm meatballs, on the other hand, come together easily in the slow-cooker.

Get the recipe from The Kitchn.

Pesto-mozzarella chicken pasta

This all-in-one pasta dinner hits all the flavor bases, and adding a quick veggie side is an easy way to turn it into a completely balanced meal.

Get the recipe from The Magical Slow-Cooker.

Bourbon Chicken

This recipe could not be easier. Toss the ingredients in a bag, shake and then dump them in your slow-cooker. Three hours later, you’ll have a delicious meal.

Get the recipe from Momma Chef

