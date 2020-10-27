Emily Ratajkowski, Beyoncé & More Pregnant Celebrities Flaunt Their Naked Bumps

It’s Election Week in the pandemic, and we are stressed, y’all. But while we at SheKnows are spending most of our time reporting on the important news of the day, attending protests with our kids, learning, donating, and of course voting — we’ll be the first to admit that sometimes we, too, need to sit down, take a break and just scroll. And while, yes, there are plenty of puppy videos for that purpose, we like to take our comfort-scrolling with a side of girl power and awe at the amazing transformations pregnant people go through to bring new life into this (weird, scary) world. Yes, it’s pregnant bikini belly photos time, people.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite celebrity preggo pics that show you can be fierce, fabulous, and gestating an entire human (or two or more!) all at the same time. So the next time you’re feeling down, just look at Chrissy Teigen turning awkward kitchen-perching into #glamlife or Tess Holliday’s ingenuity in balancing a solo cup on her unborn child’s butt. There is good in this world, after all.

Emily Ratajkowski

The supermodel and soon-to-be new mom announced her pregnancy just this week, and graced us with a beyond-gorgeous pregnant mirror selfie shortly thereafter — one in which she’s totally naked, except for her socks. Because honestly isn’t that just the best lounge outfit sometimes? We feel you, Emily.

Beyoncé

We’d be remiss if we didn’t include Queen Bey herself, back when she was pregnant with twins Rumi and Sir and holding Princess Blue, looking like they’re all four of them getting ready to take over the world.

Chrissy Teigen

Cookbook author and model mom Chrissy Teigen has shared plenty of bathing suit shots during her two pregnancies — with daughter Luna and son Miles — but this one with awkward John Legend making an appearance is probably our favorite.

Molly Sims

Molly Sims proudly showed off her growing belly in a black bikini while on vacation with her husband and son. Not sure what’s more gorgeous: Molly or that water?

Tess Holliday

This is one model mom who knows how to make the most of a baby bump’s functionality — and look sexy while doing it.

Ciara

Ciara has been sharing plenty of sexy selfies throughout her pregnancy with her second son, and this cowboy hat series takes the cake.

Eniko Parrish Hart

Parrish Hart is spending her pregnancy — with her and Kevin Hart’s second child — pretty much exactly how we wish we’d spent ours.

Brie Bella

The Bella twins are spending much of 2020 pregnant — yep, at the same time. And one of their favorite ways to mark the passing of preggo time is by sharing naked belly pics.

Nikki Bella

See, they’re both at it. And both looking amazing.

Ashley Graham

Okay, so she’s not in a bikini. She’s not actually in anything but socks, for this particular photoshoot with husband Justin Ervin. And more power to her!

Lindsay Price

When you look as pretty and relaxed as Lindsay Price in a bikini, you have to share it with the world.

Kourtney Kardashian

It’s no wonder Kourtney Kardashian shared this photo of little Penelope kissing her growing belly — it’s adorable.

Jaime King

Somehow, Jaime King manages to make the indoor bikini look cool.

Eudoxie Bridges

Eudoxie Bridges, aka Ludacris’ wife, shared her pregnancy news on Instagram with a beach photo where the proud papa-to-be was smooching her belly.

Stacey Keibler

When Stacy Keibler posted this sweet pic to Instagram, she confessed that she couldn’t wait to spend her next Mother’s Day with her baby in her arms.

Vanessa Lachey

Nick Lachey took this photo of his pregnant wife in a bikini, and Vanessa couldn’t help but share it. And who could blame her?

Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson posted this photo to Twitter when she was pregnant with baby No. 2. The caption? “Bumpin’ and Proud.”

Naya Rivera

When Naya Rivera was pregnant with her son, Josey Dorsey, she and her husband went on a babymoon that, of course, she documented on Instagram.

Hilaria Baldwin

Before the birth of her second child, Hilaria Baldwin shared this beautiful photo on her Instagram while cuddling her daughter, Carmen.

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway posted a pregnant bikini photo where she proudly displayed her baby bump. Hathaway said she did this because she wanted to be the one to tell the world she was expecting, as opposed to the paparazzi.

A version of this story was originally published in June 2020.

