50+ Long & Elegant Baby Names That Are Just the Right Amount of Fancy

Choosing the perfect name for your baby can be overwhelming — mainly because there are just so. Many. Options. If you’re not already starting with a favorite in mind, one thing that can help narrow down the field is to decide if you want something short and sweet, or long and elegant.

Now, we love us some short, funky baby names. They’re fun and trendy, especially among celebrities, who frequently go with some unique baby name choices. But it’s also true that classy and sophisticated (read: long and fancy) baby names will never go out of style.

For baby names that will stand the test of time and look beautiful in a cursive signature — or preceding the letters MD, PhD, or Esq. — we’ve got just the list for you, below. Keep reading, and find your perfect baby name!

Long & elegant baby name pairings

Long and elegant baby names pair great with a shorter last name; they sound like they really belong together. If you have a two-syllable last name, you can balance it out with a one-syllable middle, and vice-versa. But, of course, there’s no real reason to avoid a long first name if you also have a long last name — just look at the ever-cool Benedict Cumberbatch.

Nicknames

Even if you love a longer baby name, will your daughter love that you named her Cordelia when she’s learning to spell her name? Maybe, maybe not, but fortunately almost all of the names listed below have an easy-to-create nickname lurking within its string of letters. Cordelia, for example, may want to be known as Cora, Corrie, Delia, or even Dolly. Your son Constantine, who may have been known as Connie if he were born a few decades ago, may prefer to go by Andy, Stan, Tanner, or Connor.

It’s a smart idea to have a ready-made nickname at the ready just in case your child isn’t totally wild about the name you choose. On the other hand, she may love nothing more than growing up with a fancy name that’s a little different from those of her peers.

Here are some of our favorite long and elegant baby names — maybe they’ll find their way to your list of favorites too.

Long & elegant names for baby boys

Alastair

Archibald

Artemis

Atticus

Augustine

Aurelius

Beaumont

Benedict

Benjamin

Bradford

Cameron

Christian

Constantine

Delaney

Dominic

Estevan

Gabriel

Hamilton

Harrison

Heathcliff

Jamison

Jonathan

Julian

Kingsley

Laurent

Lawrence

Leopold

Lucienne

Malachi

Maximus

Montgomery

Napoleon

Nathaniel

Nikolai

Peregrine

Prescott

Quentin

Radcliffe

Remington

Rockwell

Salvatore

Sebastian

Thaddeus

Theodore

Ulysses

Wainwright

Long & elegant names for baby girls

