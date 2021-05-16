All the Photos Janet Jackson Has Shared of Her Life At Home With Young Son Eissa Al Mana

In January 2017, Janet Jackson welcomed son Eissa Al Mana at age 50 with her then-husband Wissam Al Mana, to whom she was married from 2012 to 2017, as they split just a few months after Eissa was born. Since then, Jackson has been vocal about her love for taking on the new role of mom and all the joy that Eissa — now 4 years old — has brought to her life. And while she and Al Mana are notoriously private about their child’s image, Jackson has actually shared a lot about her life with her son and what he’s like over the years. We know he’s a music buff (surprise, surprise) who plays the cello and violin and likes to dance to Michael Jackson, that he loves Paw Patrol and pancakes, and that his mama’s face lights up when he runs into the room. Looking through the photos and videos Jackson has shared over the years, she may not be putting his face on blast — but traces of her life with Eissa and the kid stuff that occupies her life is everywhere.

Read on for our favorite peeks into Jackson’s mom life, starting with our very favorite photo of mom and son.

Welcome to the world, Eissa!

At just four months old, glowing proud mama Jackson introduced baby Eissa to the world with this precious yawn.

Toddler Eissa zooms by

A little over a year later, Eissa has clearly evolved into toddler-dom. Towards the end of this video message to her fans, Jackson pauses and notes that you can hear Eissa’s footsteps running toward her and the sound of a raucous baby giggle: “those are my baby’s footsteps you hear, my baby Eissa,” she says, smiling before quickly signing off the call as Eissa demands to be held.

“All right baby, all right sweetheart I’m right here,” she soothes him. “Okay I’ll pick you up baby.”

Christmas time

It’s Christmas time for mama Jackson and Eissa, which means one grown-up size tree and wreath, and one Eissa-size.

Spring cleaning

This is one boy we know will be raised right! Jackson shows off her helper Eissa’s mini cleaning bucket to help his mom with spring cleaning.

Paw Patrol

Like so many kids, Jackson’s young son seemingly can’t get enough of Paw Patrol — and they returned the love by sending presents not just to Eissa but to all of his classmates, pictured here by Jackson.

Baby’s first car

For Christmas 2019, Jackson let her fans weigh in on a Christmas gift she was considering for 2-year-old Eissa: thoughts?

Eissa’s island retreat

Like a lot of moms, Jackson had to get creative over quarantine entertaining her son Eissa — and one of their projects included building a play house labeled “E’s island life.”

Pancake duty

Some days, Jackson is living the life of an international superstar and performing for thousands. Other days, she’s bound by the whims of her toddler and his breakfast needs. Relatable AF.

