Jane Seymour Reveals Why She’s Not Done ‘Looking Young, Feeling Young, Behaving Young’ at the Age of 71

Jane Seymour has been in the entertainment industry for over 50 years, so she knows what it takes to have a successful career in Hollywood. The 71-year-old actress takes the same strategic approach when it comes to her beauty regimen as well. For her, it’s not about trying to keep up with the trends, but rather about embracing the beauty within and creating “the best canvas” possible for that natural beauty to shine through, including one “secret weapon” beauty buy she’s loved for years.

The Ruby’s Choice star noted in a recent virtual roundtable discussion by beauty brand Crepe Erase, attended by SheKnows, that “there’s a certain look and every generation has its aesthetic look.” (Perhaps a veiled reference to the Kardashians?) But Seymour made sure to add that she’s “not damning it” — she just views beauty through a different lens.

The mom of four subscribes to the philosophy that it is her “responsibility to bring the best canvas out there” as an actress so that she can “exude the character with the canvas.” Seymour believes it’s important “to stay as healthy as you can and have stamina,” which is why she’s enjoying her continuing success in TV and film. Her beauty regimen also includes Crepe Erase’s new Ultra Smoothing Neck Repair, which helps to “visibly lift, firm, and tighten” her skin through the company’s TruFirm+ innovation, which aids in supporting the “skin’s own natural elastin production” via its “patented gravity-defying peptides.”

Seymour loves their products so much that she’s been their brand ambassador for almost two years now, and she swears it’s one of her “secret weapons” to a hydrated, dewy complexion.

“For me, beauty comes from within, it comes from health. I think if you’re healthy, and you’re vibrant and you’re happy and your body and mind works… and you’re not all about yourself, you are a bit bigger than that,” she explains.

Seymour understands what it’s like to be a hot commodity in Hollywood because she played one of the most iconic Bond Girl characters early in her career as Solitaire in the 1972 James Bond movie, Live and Let Die — and she’s the oldest woman to be photographed for Playboy magazine at the age of 67 (you go, Jane!). While she jokes that she might have “retired the bikini” on-camera, she promises that “there is a bathing suit picture that appears occasionally” on social media because she still wants “show [her] body” and flaunt what it looks to be 71 years old and thriving.

“I’m very active. I like to be out; I like to be on the beach,” she says. “I don’t want to have long sleeves all the time.”

Even with her stunning appearance, Seymour never takes her career for granted. She calls herself “lucky” to be working steadily, especially since ageism still seeps into the casting landscape, and adds, “Not many actresses my age are still working.”

What she wants Hollywood to know is that she’s “not done looking young, feeling young, behaving young” and shared a story about a wonderful revelation that occurred when she marked a milestone birthday last year. “When I turned 70, there was not a switch that said, ‘You’re over now.’ Actually, the opposite thing happened,” Seymour remarks. “Suddenly, I have my own series, and young people want to watch it.”

Her Acorn TV series, Harry Wild, an intergenerational buddy detective show, brings up a lot of the themes she talked about in the roundtable discussion — ageism, seasons of life, and why women should never be underestimated. It’s the perfect job for her, along with her Crepe Erase ambassadorship, to remind the entertainment industry that women over 70 are flourishing. “I am a busy person, I am a grandmother,” she enthuses. “And I really want to represent not just body positivity, but also female positivity for every generation.”

