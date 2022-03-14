Muslim Baby Names With Gorgeous Meanings for Girls

We Muslims span quite a bit of the globe. There are 1.8 billion of us, from Canada to Singapore, Russia to South Africa. So it’s unsurprising that Muslim baby names, as a result, come in many different languages — not just Arabic, which is the language of the holy Quran. You’ll also find Muslim names in Urdu, Turkish, English, Persian, French, and many more languages.
And because Muslims are found all over the world, Muslim names usually have many different variant spellings and pronunciations that you could consider. For example, Ayesha, which is one of the most popular Muslim girl names, can be spelled A’aisha, Aisha, Aischa, Aicha, Aishat, Aisyah, Ayşe, or Aixa. How’s that for ensuring your baby is unique among millions?
While the names may vary in origin, they all have one thing in common: their honorable meanings. In Islam, it’s considered important to choose names that have virtuous or spiritual meanings behind them. That’s because Muslims believe that one’s name is reflective of one’s future, deeds and personality. As a result, you certainly won’t find Muslim names that have any violent or offensive connotations.
We’ve gathered some of the most melodic Muslim baby names for girls — with beautiful meanings deserving of your little one, whether or not you’re raising them traditionally Muslim.
Muslim Baby Names That Mean Jewel
Durrah – Large pearl
Jahari – Jewel
Lulu – Pearl
Zohra – Jewels in the sky
Nature Muslim Names
Amaya – Night rain
Chandni – Moonlight
Erum – Heaven
Elma – Apple
Fairoz – Turquoise
Farah – Sunset
Gulbano – Rose
Jasmine – Flower
Lana – Wool
Lina – Palm tree
Luna – Moon
Mehr – Full moon
Nelofur – Lotus flower
Rameesha – Bouquet of roses
Shayla – Little mountain
Taia – Star
Wardah – Rose
Yara – Small butterfly
Zara – Beautiful flower
Zaynab – Fragrant flower
Muslim Baby Names That Mean “Life” or “Love”
Ayesha – Life, vivacious, wife of the Prophet
Dunya – Life, world
Habiba – Beloved
Hannah – Affection
Kalila – Beloved
Tisha – Lively
Zoya – Alive, loving, and caring
Happy Muslim Baby Names
Baseema – Smiling
Falisha – Happiness
Latifa – Friendly, humorous
Saira – Happy
Tanisha – Happiness
Thana – Happy occasion
Royal Muslim Baby Names
Aliya – High social standing
Amira – Imperial
Fatima – The Prophet’s daughter
Khadijah – First wife of the Prophet
Mariam – Mother of Isa (Jesus)
Maya – Princess
Nabila – Noble
Nafisa – Princess
Parveen – Noble
Rania – Queen
Beautiful Muslim Names
Durriya – Sparkling
Gazala – Charming
Haseenah – Beautiful
Jameela – Beautiful
Kamila – Perfect, complete
Leila – Beauty of the night
Sofia – Beautiful
Zyva – Radiant
Virtue Baby Names
Amber – Responsible
Anya – Gracious
Azka – Pious
Ezza – Honor, respect
Kyda – Strong
Masooma – Innocent
Naima – Powerful
Natasha – Strong
Nazuk – Delicate
Rahima – Compassionate
Roma – Truthful
Qadira – Capable, powerful
Safa – Clarity of mind
Salma – Peaceful
Yalina – Gentle
Muslim Baby Names That Mean “Hope” and “Light”
Amal – Hopes, aspirations
Mishael – Light
Nadia – Hope
Qindeel – Light
Roshini – Light
Rafia – Sublime
Sana – Brilliance
Magical Baby Names
Huma – Mythical bird
Ilham – Intuition
Inaya – Gift of Allah
Pariza – Fairy
Jenna – Paradise or heaven
Muslim Names Associated With Travel
Aida – Returning
Isra – Journey by night
Nisha – Whole world
Rahila – One who travels
Muslim Names That Involve Luck and Fortune
Faiza – Gain
Hiba – Gift
Nyla – Winner, champion
Sadia – Lucky
Summar – Gifts
Uzma – Greatest
Yumna – Good fortune
Yusra – Prosperous
More Intriguing Muslim Baby Names for Girls
Benazir – Incomparable
Huda – Guidance
Maha – Large eyes
Omera – Great personality
Rizwana – Pleasure
Ruhi – Cotton, soul
Shahida – Witness
Veeda – Evident
Zubi – Understanding
