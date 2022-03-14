Muslim Baby Names With Gorgeous Meanings for Girls

We Muslims span quite a bit of the globe. There are 1.8 billion of us, from Canada to Singapore, Russia to South Africa. So it’s unsurprising that Muslim baby names, as a result, come in many different languages — not just Arabic, which is the language of the holy Quran. You’ll also find Muslim names in Urdu, Turkish, English, Persian, French, and many more languages.

And because Muslims are found all over the world, Muslim names usually have many different variant spellings and pronunciations that you could consider. For example, Ayesha, which is one of the most popular Muslim girl names, can be spelled A’aisha, Aisha, Aischa, Aicha, Aishat, Aisyah, Ayşe, or Aixa. How’s that for ensuring your baby is unique among millions?

While the names may vary in origin, they all have one thing in common: their honorable meanings. In Islam, it’s considered important to choose names that have virtuous or spiritual meanings behind them. That’s because Muslims believe that one’s name is reflective of one’s future, deeds and personality. As a result, you certainly won’t find Muslim names that have any violent or offensive connotations.

We’ve gathered some of the most melodic Muslim baby names for girls — with beautiful meanings deserving of your little one, whether or not you’re raising them traditionally Muslim.

Muslim Baby Names That Mean Jewel

Durrah – Large pearl

Jahari – Jewel

Lulu – Pearl

Zohra – Jewels in the sky

Nature Muslim Names

Amaya – Night rain

Chandni – Moonlight

Erum – Heaven

Elma – Apple

Fairoz – Turquoise

Farah – Sunset

Gulbano – Rose

Jasmine – Flower

Lana – Wool

Lina – Palm tree

Luna – Moon

Mehr – Full moon

Nelofur – Lotus flower

Rameesha – Bouquet of roses

Shayla – Little mountain

Taia – Star

Wardah – Rose

Yara – Small butterfly

Zara – Beautiful flower

Zaynab – Fragrant flower

Muslim Baby Names That Mean “Life” or “Love”

Ayesha – Life, vivacious, wife of the Prophet

Dunya – Life, world

Habiba – Beloved

Hannah – Affection

Kalila – Beloved

Tisha – Lively

Zoya – Alive, loving, and caring

Happy Muslim Baby Names

Baseema – Smiling

Falisha – Happiness

Latifa – Friendly, humorous

Saira – Happy

Tanisha – Happiness

Thana – Happy occasion

Royal Muslim Baby Names

Aliya – High social standing

Amira – Imperial

Fatima – The Prophet’s daughter

Khadijah – First wife of the Prophet

Mariam – Mother of Isa (Jesus)

Maya – Princess

Nabila – Noble

Nafisa – Princess

Parveen – Noble

Rania – Queen

Beautiful Muslim Names

Durriya – Sparkling

Gazala – Charming

Haseenah – Beautiful

Jameela – Beautiful

Kamila – Perfect, complete

Leila – Beauty of the night

Sofia – Beautiful

Zyva – Radiant

Virtue Baby Names

Amber – Responsible

Anya – Gracious

Azka – Pious

Ezza – Honor, respect

Kyda – Strong

Masooma – Innocent

Naima – Powerful

Natasha – Strong

Nazuk – Delicate

Rahima – Compassionate

Roma – Truthful

Qadira – Capable, powerful

Safa – Clarity of mind

Salma – Peaceful

Yalina – Gentle

Muslim Baby Names That Mean “Hope” and “Light”

Amal – Hopes, aspirations

Mishael – Light

Nadia – Hope

Qindeel – Light

Roshini – Light

Rafia – Sublime

Sana – Brilliance

Magical Baby Names

Huma – Mythical bird

Ilham – Intuition

Inaya – Gift of Allah

Pariza – Fairy

Jenna – Paradise or heaven

Muslim Names Associated With Travel

Aida – Returning

Isra – Journey by night

Nisha – Whole world

Rahila – One who travels

Muslim Names That Involve Luck and Fortune

Faiza – Gain

Hiba – Gift

Nyla – Winner, champion

Sadia – Lucky

Summar – Gifts

Uzma – Greatest

Yumna – Good fortune

Yusra – Prosperous

More Intriguing Muslim Baby Names for Girls

Benazir – Incomparable

Huda – Guidance

Maha – Large eyes

Omera – Great personality

Rizwana – Pleasure

Ruhi – Cotton, soul

Shahida – Witness

Veeda – Evident

Zubi – Understanding

A version of this story was originally published in November 2019.

