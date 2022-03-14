Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Muslim Baby Names With Gorgeous Meanings for Girls

Anam Ahmed
Muslim Baby Girl Names: Durrah
View Gallery 53 Images

We Muslims span quite a bit of the globe. There are 1.8 billion of us, from Canada to Singapore, Russia to South Africa. So it’s unsurprising that Muslim baby names, as a result, come in many different languages — not just Arabic, which is the language of the holy Quran. You’ll also find Muslim names in Urdu, Turkish, English, Persian, French, and many more languages.

And because Muslims are found all over the world, Muslim names usually have many different variant spellings and pronunciations that you could consider. For example, Ayesha, which is one of the most popular Muslim girl names, can be spelled A’aisha, Aisha, Aischa, Aicha, Aishat, Aisyah, Ayşe, or Aixa. How’s that for ensuring your baby is unique among millions?

While the names may vary in origin, they all have one thing in common: their honorable meanings. In Islam, it’s considered important to choose names that have virtuous or spiritual meanings behind them. That’s because Muslims believe that one’s name is reflective of one’s future, deeds and personality. As a result, you certainly won’t find Muslim names that have any violent or offensive connotations. 

We’ve gathered some of the most melodic Muslim baby names for girls — with beautiful meanings deserving of your little one, whether or not you’re raising them traditionally Muslim.

Muslim Baby Names That Mean Jewel

Durrah – Large pearl

Jahari – Jewel

Lulu – Pearl 

Zohra – Jewels in the sky 

Nature Muslim Names

Amaya – Night rain 

Chandni – Moonlight 

Erum – Heaven

Elma – Apple 

Fairoz – Turquoise 

Farah – Sunset 

Gulbano – Rose 

Jasmine – Flower 

Lana – Wool 

Lina – Palm tree 

Luna – Moon 

Mehr – Full moon

Nelofur – Lotus flower

Rameesha – Bouquet of roses

Shayla – Little mountain 

Taia – Star  

Wardah – Rose 

Yara – Small butterfly 

Zara – Beautiful flower 

Zaynab – Fragrant flower

Muslim Baby Names That Mean “Life” or “Love”

Ayesha – Life, vivacious, wife of the Prophet 

Dunya – Life, world 

Habiba – Beloved

Hannah – Affection  

Kalila – Beloved 

Tisha – Lively 

Zoya – Alive, loving, and caring  

Happy Muslim Baby Names

Baseema – Smiling 

Falisha – Happiness 

Latifa – Friendly, humorous  

Saira – Happy 

Tanisha – Happiness 

Thana – Happy occasion 

Royal Muslim Baby Names

Aliya – High social standing

Amira – Imperial 

Fatima – The Prophet’s daughter

Khadijah – First wife of the Prophet 

Mariam – Mother of Isa (Jesus) 

Maya – Princess

Nabila – Noble  

Nafisa – Princess 

Parveen – Noble 

Rania – Queen 

Beautiful Muslim Names

Durriya – Sparkling 

Gazala – Charming 

Haseenah – Beautiful 

Jameela – Beautiful 

Kamila – Perfect, complete 

Leila – Beauty of the night 

Sofia – Beautiful 

Zyva – Radiant  

Virtue Baby Names

Amber – Responsible 

Anya – Gracious 

Azka – Pious 

Ezza – Honor, respect 

Kyda – Strong 

Masooma – Innocent 

Naima – Powerful 

Natasha – Strong 

Nazuk – Delicate 

Rahima – Compassionate  

Roma – Truthful 

Qadira – Capable, powerful 

Safa – Clarity of mind 

Salma – Peaceful

Yalina – Gentle  

Muslim Baby Names That Mean “Hope” and “Light”

Amal – Hopes, aspirations 

Mishael – Light 

Nadia – Hope 

Qindeel – Light 

Roshini – Light 

Rafia – Sublime 

Sana – Brilliance 

Magical Baby Names

Huma – Mythical bird

Ilham – Intuition  

Inaya – Gift of Allah 

Pariza – Fairy  

Jenna – Paradise or heaven 

Muslim Names Associated With Travel

Aida – Returning 

Isra – Journey by night  

Nisha – Whole world 

Rahila – One who travels 

Muslim Names That Involve Luck and Fortune

Faiza – Gain 

Hiba – Gift  

Nyla – Winner, champion  

Sadia – Lucky 

Summar – Gifts 

Uzma – Greatest 

Yumna – Good fortune 

Yusra – Prosperous 

More Intriguing Muslim Baby Names for Girls

Benazir – Incomparable

Huda – Guidance

Maha – Large eyes 

Omera – Great personality 

Rizwana – Pleasure  

Ruhi – Cotton, soul 

Shahida – Witness 

Veeda – Evident  

Zubi – Understanding 

 

A version of this story was originally published in November 2019.

