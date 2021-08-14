Halle Berry’s Hottest Instagram Photos: Beach Days, Selfies & More

Let’s be honest: no one is doing it on social media quite like Halle Berry. The Oscar-winning actress has basically become a social media maven thanks to her fabulously unfiltered persona on Instagram. Whether she’s spending a day soaking up the sun at the beach or just basking in the glow of her natural beauty, Berry’s Instagram presence is simply #goals — which is why we thought it’d be a great idea to highlight some of the artist’s very best Instagram posts to date. Not only has Berry utilized the ‘Gram to uplift new voices and offer sage advice to the next generation and her peers, but she’s also blessed our timelines with some of the hottest content out there. We’ve found some of the absolute best Instagram posts that Berry has shared thus far, and you can take a look at our favorites below!

Halle Berry Lighting Up The ‘Gram

Is there really a bad light or bad angle for Halle Berry? We don’t think so, and these two photos definitely prove it. The actress shared these snaps on July 11 and looked so fab in the natural light. “99 problems but this light ain’t one,” she captioned the two photos.

Halle Berry Showing Off Her Natural Hair

In this June 30 selfie, Berry showed off her stunning, natural hairdo and looked like an absolute sun-kissed goddess. “Love is in the hair,” she wrote. Honestly, we couldn’t agree more.

Halle Berry Goes Topless For Pride

On June 27, Berry celebrated Pride Month with this perfect portrait taken as she walked through a wooded area. The actress wore a sheer, rainbow skirt and opted to go topless for the photo. “Love is ALWAYS the answer,” she wrote along with a rainbow emoji and the hashtag “pride month.”

Halle Berry Proves She Has Legs For Days

When it comes to swimsuit style, Berry is pretty much unparalleled. In this June 7 photo, the actress relaxed on the beach in a two-piece that was super smokin’ on the mom of two. “If it requires a bikini, my answer is always yes please,” she captioned the photo.

Halle Berry Gives Boyfriend Van Hunt A Smooch

Since going public with her relationship with musician Van Hunt, Berry has never looked more loved up. In this May 15 snap, the actress showed her man some love by giving him a tender smooch. “We do this thing called whatever the f*ck we want,” she captioned the PDA photo.

Halle Berry Channels Her Wild Side

Talk about bringing out your wild side, Berry was all about this leopard-print look in these two photos she shared on May 5, complete with a bodysuit and thigh-high boots. “Hitting all the right spots,” she coyly captioned the images.

Halle Berry Gets In The Ring

Anyone who knows even one factoid about Halle Berry must know that she is a fitness fanatic. The actress loves to post images from her workouts and Fitness Fridays, and this March 26 post did not disappoint. “Who wants this smoke?” Berry captioned the image.

Halle Berry In A Gold Trench Coat

Among all of the looks Berry has shown off on the ‘Gram, this has to be one of our faves. The actress wore this fabulous gold trench coat by COLLINI Milano with a pair of Miu Miu sunglasses and a set of Dolce & Gabbana boots in her March 24 Instagram post. She basically turned her backyard into her own personal runway, adding the caption, “HB and the B stands for…”

Halle Berry Promotes Self-Love

Along with serving some major looks on the ‘Gram, Berry also prioritizes some self-love and care, too. In this August 27, 2020, snap, the actress went topless, writing as the caption, “self-love is never selfish.”

Halle Berry Channels Baywatch

Finally, among her sexy two-pieces, Berry also has a soft spot in her beach-loving heart for a fire-hot one-piece. In this August 21, 2020 post, she suited up for her beach day in a Baywatch-inspired one-piece that was too hot to handle!

