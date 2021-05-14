See the Best Photos of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Lookalike Daughter Apple Martin As She Turns 17

Happy birthday, Apple Martin! Today is the 17th birthday of Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow’s eldest daughter, one of their two kids along with son Moses Martin, and you don’t have to look far on Paltrow’s social media to see that this young beauty is the light of her mom’s life. She also happens to take after her gorgeous blonde momma more than just a little, as the slew of lookalike mother-daughter selfies below will inform you in no time, and it’s been an absolute honor to watch Apple grow up from a sweet little girl to a full-grown model (for Goop, anyway). At just 17 years old and with supportive celeb parents like these, the world is young Ms. Apple’s for the taking — but first, let’s take a look back at the best photos of her growing up with lookalike mom Paltrow.

Apple joins the family business

Even though Apple loves to tease her mom for some of her Goop products, she’s ultimately a big fan — and the new face of the Goop G. Label collection.

A happy Thanksgiving

16-year-old Apple accompanied 15-year-old brother Moses and mom Gwyneth to her late dad’s resting place on Thanksgiving.

Three generations of beauty

Paltrow is smiling ear to ear with her mom and daughter by her side — three generations of beautiful women.

Workout buddies

Like mother, like daughter. Both ladies love a good Tracy Anderson workout.

Blue Steel

“Okay, now a serious one.” At age 16, Apple is still best friends with her dad.

Gwyneth’s mini-me turns 16

“I can’t believe I’m actually writing these words but… happy sweet sixteen my darling girl,” Paltrow wrote on her daughter’s birthday last year. And the photos she shared are unbelievably stunning.

Mother’s Day

These sun-swept, wind-swept cuties are too much and Paltrow kept us guessing about how her kids surprised her for Mother’s Day, writing: “Thank you to my two beauties for the best morning, and for my entire life.”

Apple takes control of mom’s posting

For her 15th birthday, Apple thought ahead and shared some approved picks for her mom’s inevitable birthday post. We love the one she went with.

Apple or Gwyneth: Round 1

Excuse these two with their ocean-blue eyes and dimples — they only know how to be this adorable.

Apple masters the smize

Raise your hand if you’re over 30 and you’ve never stared into a camera this confidently! This girl is 14 years old and hitting her angles like a pro.

Apple turns 13

At age 13, Paltrow’s looks are seriously starting to come through in young Apple.

Family vacation

Paltrow’s young kids are already world travelers in this snap from Barcelona.

Apple & Blue Ivy Carter’s Super Bowl playdate

The infamous picture that confirmed the erstwhile friendship between Paltrow and Martin and fellow celeb couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Daddy-daughter love

10-year-old Apple and dad Martin share such a sweet bond.

Keeping Mama humble

The day after the 2015 Met Gala, Paltrow qualified where the truly important red carpet was: at home with daughter Apple’s dino slippers.

