Looking for a fierce baby name that will do justice to your fierce baby girl? Then you can’t go wrong with baby girl names that mean “warrior” — in any language. Whether you go literal with a name meaning “soldier” or angle broader and give your girl a moniker that channels courage or bravery, there are plenty of bold baby name picks for the fiery badass you’re about to raise up right.

Here are some of our favorite strong girl names that mean “warrior.”

Irish girl names meaning warrior

Aife was a female warrior and a sorceress from Ireland who lived in Scotland with other Druid women, initiating and training young Celtic noblemen in the arts of love and war.

Brianna, which means “strong”

Cahira is a lovely, lilting Celtic name that means “warrior”

Ceallach literally means “warrior maid”

Donovan, which means “dark warrior” may traditionally be a boys’ name, but it works for any gender!

Greek girl names meaning warrior or victory

Aella is the Greek and Latin variant form of Greek Aellô, meaning “storm wind; whirlwind.” In Greek mythology, Aella was a double-ax-wielding Amazon warrior who was killed by Herakles.

Alala is a Greek name meaning “war-like.” In mythology, Alala was the sister of Ares (the god of war) and the personification of the war cry.

Andronika is the feminine form of the Greek name Andronikos, meaning “victory of a man/warrior.”

Enyo is the Greek counterpart of Roman Latin Bellona, meaning “warlike.” In mythology, Enyo was a goddess of war known as the “waster of cities,” depicted as being covered in blood and carrying weapons, and a companion (possibly sister or mother) of Ares.

Myrina was the name of an Amazon warrior.

Ptolema is the feminine form of Greek Ptolemy, meaning “aggressive, warlike.”

German girl names meaning warrior or mighty

The Germans had a string of strong names suitable for strong women, including some wonderful vintage names that have re-emerged (think Mathilda and Millicent!).

Armina

Gertrude

Harimanna

Harimanne

Hilda

Lois

Loyce

Luana

Luijzika

Mathilda, which means “battle mighty”

Millicent

Tillie

Truda

Norse girl names meaning warrior or strong

Nordic baby names tend to be similar to German baby names (note that “hild” appears in these names as well). Freyja (often anglicized to Freya) was the goddess of war and has become a hot baby name in England and an up-and-comer here.

Audhild

Beadu

Borghildr is an Old Norse name meaning “helpful battle maid.” In mythology, Borghildr was the goddess of the evening mist who slayed the sun every night.

Freya

Hildegunn

Ragna

Ragnild

Toril

Welsh girl names meaning warrior

The Welsh remind us that many of the great warrior girls’ names are simply feminizations of male names, like Owen. (And that’s not a bad thing!)

Beda is a Welsh baby name that means “warrior woman.”

Owena, the feminine form of Owen, means “young warrior.”

Roman girl names meaning warrior, fighter

One of the most popular girls’ names currently — Camilla — is based on an epic warrior woman from Ancient Rome.

Bellona is a Roman name derived from the Latin word bellum (“to fight”). In mythology, Bellona was a goddess of war. Predating both Mars and Ares, she may have been the Romans’ first war deity.

Camilla is a feminine form of Roman Latin Camillus, possibly meaning “attendant (for a temple).” In mythology, Camilla was a warrior maiden and queen of the Volsci.

Minerva is the goddess of strength and wisdom.

Muslim girl names meaning strong or powerful

Actress Issa Rae bears one of these strong and powerful baby names — and there are a lot of cool options here.

Amira means “imperial”

Issa, which means “strong-willed”

Kyda, which means “strong”

Natasha, which also means “strong”

Nyla, “winner , champion”

Qadira, which means “c apable or powerful”

Uzma, a pretty Muslim name meaning “g reatest”

Teutonic girl names meaning warrior

While Brunhild and Gertraud may be hard sells, Zelda and Gerta could be easily on the up-and-comer baby name lists if you’re looking for a strong baby name for your daughter.

Berrma

Brunhilde was a royal maiden who reigned beyond the sea, according to Scandinavian folklore.

Gerry

Gerta

Gertraud

Ildiko

Kerta

Romilda, which appeared in the Harry Potter series (she was the girl who tried to slip Harry some love potion!)

Valda

Zelda

French girl names meaning warrior

Louisa and Marceline are two French names that deserve a spot on your baby name shortlist.

Gaelic girl names meaning warrior

These intriguing Gaelic names will definitely stand out in a crowd.

Ailbhe — is an Irish Gaelic unisex name, possibly derived from the word albho, meaning “bright” and “white.” In Irish legend, Ailbhe was a female warrior of the Fianna.

Kelley

Liusaidh

English girl names meaning warrior The popular name Kayleigh means guardian of the keys — and may be the most wearable of these options. Eferhild

Eferhilda

Kayleigh

A version of this article was originally published in September 2016.

For more inspiration, here are all the celebrity baby names we wish we’d thought of first.

