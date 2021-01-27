The Flower Delivery Services That Will Bring a Beautiful Bouquet Right to Your Loved One’s Door

We love showering our loved ones with gifts and flowers on Valentine’s Day, but this year we’re trying to avoid having to physically walk into a store to pick up a bouquet and are turning to floral delivery options to send beautiful flowers to those we care the most about. Luckily, tons of these flower-sending services exist but choosing the best one is easier said than done. There is an overwhelming number of options and because flowers are so delicate, you want to be sure you’re choosing the best option. We’ve done the hard work for you and found the flower delivery services that live up to our high standards and will guarantee your bouquet looks just as beautiful when it arrives as it does online.

1-800-Flowers

This is a great option for all of you last-minute shoppers. Simply select the Same-Day delivery selection to browse flowers that are available for fast delivery. They also have a wide selection of arrangements specifically designed for Valentine’s Day and you can add chocolates or lots of other extras to your flowers.

Magnificent Roses $175.99 Buy now

Bouqs

Bouqs allows you to completely customize your order. You can add vases, choose different sizes of the same arrangement and you can even choose arrangements that can be planted so their beauty can be enjoyed for months.

Pink Roses and Succulents $59 Buy now

Teleflora

Teleflora has one of the biggest Valentine’s Day collections we’ve seen. Arrangements come in a wide variety of price points and you can add on extras like chocolates or stuffed animals.

Fashionista Blooms $89+ Buy now

Floom

Floom offers a wide selection of unique arrangements you won’t find anywhere else. If your loved one prefers something a little out of the ordinary, this is the shop we recommend.

Love Is Fierce $75 Buy now

Urban Stems

Urban Stems carries everything from traditional roses to more whimsical arrangements. They also offer a ton of vase options to create a totally personal gifting experience.

The Claire $90 Buy now

Floraqueen

If you waited until the last minute to order flowers, you might want to try Floraqueen because they offer same-day and next-day delivery. They’re also one of the more affordable options.

White Tulips and Solidago $54.90 Buy now

Florists.com

Florists is probably the most budget-friendly option on the list, but that doesn’t mean they skimp on quality. You may not find some of the more exotic flowers on this site but the flowers they do offer are all stunning.

Pure Happiness $39 Buy now

Global Rose

If you’re specifically looking for roses or carnations, this is the best place to look. They have tons of options in every color imaginable and you can earn a 5% off coupon by signing up for their newsletters.

50 Roses $67.99 Buy now

Unwilted

If you love the idea of sending flowers but hate that they will eventually die, Unwilted is your go-to. Unwilted offers floral arrangements made from paper flowers so your gorgeous posies will last a lifetime.

BAE $265 Buy now

