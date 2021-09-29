Celebrity Sex Tapes: A Complete List

A decade ago, having a celebrity sex tape was all of the rage because it helped a budding star become famous — not always for the right reasons, but it was a way to make a name for yourself. The cautionary tales of celebs caught in sex-tape scandals have certainly simmered, but that hasn’t deterred Hollywood’s fetish for amateur boudoir videography on their smartphones (please keep it there). Hopefully, wannabe TV personalities know that becoming an Instagram model or TikTok star are certainly better paths to fame now. But we still have to give a shoutout to OG sex tapes with Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee and Kim Kardashian and Ray J — while the couples would rather the public forget about these tapes, they’ve become classics in the sex-video industry. Check out your definitive guide to all of the stars with a sex tape still in circulation.

A version of this story originally appeared in 2014.

1. Mimi Faust and Nikko Smith

Alberto Reyes/WENN.com/MEGA.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star, Mimi Faust, who recorded a hardcore romp with her on-again, off-again onscreen boyfriend, Nikko Smith, made headlines with their naughty video. What makes this tape unique, though, is that Faust and Smith actually gave Vivid Entertainment their blessing to take the tape public. Surely there’s a better way to ramp up ratings…

2. Kris Humphries and his ex, Myla Sinanaj

AP Photo/Nick Wass.

Kim Kardashian’s ex Kris Humphries made a sex tape August of 2013 with Myla Sinanaj, TV personality turned Kardashian wannabe. Sinanaj has been doing everything she can to follow in Kim’s footsteps, even so far as getting surgery to look more like her.

3. Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee

AP Photo/Lennox McLendon.

One of the most dramatic sex tape scandals was when Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee and Baywatch star Pamela Anderson made a sex tape in 1995. The couple claims that the tape of their honeymoon was stolen from their home. They sued the video company IEG, then later settled confidentially in court.

4. Dustin Diamond, aka “Screech” from Saved By the Bell

ZUMApress.com/MEGA.

Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond wanted so badly to stop being cast as the innocent character that he directed his own sex tape in 2006 entitled Screeched — Saved by the Smell.