Whether or not 2020 yielded a baby boom remains to be seen for a few months, but if you happen to be one of the lucky parents expecting soon, we are here to offer some help with potential baby names. As much as we poke fun at some celebrities for their unique name choices (looking at you, Elon Musk and Grimes), famous people do have a knack for setting trends.
As we combed through the list of all the babies born to actors, musicians, athletes, reality-TV stars, and influencers this year, we found a lot of names to love. Here you’ll find the trendy “grandparent” names like Evelyn, Dolores, and Franklin. There are formerly common names — including David and Mary. Some have beautiful symbolic meanings, like River Phoenix (named after his late uncle), and others are pretty spelled out for us — i.e. Powerful Queen Cannon and Olympia Lightning Bolt.
There truly is a name here for every taste. And even if you’re not interested in naming your child Hendrix, it is mighty entertaining to see who did. Knowing these names makes us all the more curious about the monikers Gigi Hadid and Nicki Minaj are keeping hidden from us. In the meantime, we’ll enjoy these:
Aalam – DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck
Alexander – Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva
Alexander Denison – Will Arnett and Alessandra Brawn
Ames Alexander – Hannah and Shay Mooney (Dan + Shay)
Ariel – Yael Grobglas (Jane the Virgin) and Artem Kroupenev
Arwen – Caterina Scorsone and Rob Giles
Atlas Roy – Hayley and Tyler Hubbard (Florida Georgia Line)
Ava Grace – Hannah Ferrier (Below Deck Med)
Axel – Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn 99) and David Fumero (Power)
Bear Maxwell – Rachel and Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)
Beckett Mercer – Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita
Bhodi Thomas – Tom Parker (The Wanted) and Kelsey Hardwick
Brooks – Melissa Rauch and Winston Rauch
Buddy Dessert – Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan
Daisy Dove – Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
David – Bar Refaeli and Adi Ezra
Dolores Wild – Jeremy Allen White (Shameless) and Addison Timlin
Donald – Donald Glover and Michelle White
Elle – Claire Holt (The Others) and Andrew Joblon
Epik Ray – Ray J and Princess Love
Callum Michael Rebel – Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee
Chapel Grace – Josh Brolin and Kathryn Boyd
Chaplin Benjamin – Luke Cook (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and Kara Wilson
Charlie Elena – Alex Morgan and Servando Carrasco
Edith Pepper – Abby Elliott (SNL) and Billy Kennedy
Ella Wolf – Gary Clark Jr. and Nicole Trunfio
Eduardo Pao Lucas – Alec and Hilaria Baldwin
Evangeline Jo – Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo
Evelyn Mae – Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth
Ever Leo – Lea Michele and Zandy Reich
Franklin James – Bekah Martinez and Grayston Leonard
Goldie Patricia – Siri and Carson Daly
Griffin Sullivan – Ryan Murphy and David Miller
Hayes Andrew – Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd
Hendrix Douglas – Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner
Hendrix Wade – Sasha Pieterse and Hudson Sheaffer
Honor Johari-Rice – Kel Mitchell and Asia Lee
Hope Elizabeth – Ruthie Ann Miles
Huxley Robert – Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood
Ice – Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir Davis
Iggy – Noel Fielding and Lliana Bird
Iley Ryn – Coco Rocha and James Conran
Iris Marion – Katie Lee and Ryan Biegel
Isaac Menelik Giovanni – Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin
Isaiah – Christina Milian and Matt Pokora
Israel “Izzy” Blue – Aijia and Andy Grammer
James Thomas Augustine Emanuel – David Henrie (Wizards of Waverly Place) and Maria Cahill
Janie – Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson
Josephine June – Candice Accola King and Joe King
Journey Isabella – Fabolous and Emily Bustamante
Kaori Mai – Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish
Keats – Chris Noth and Tara Wilson
Kingston Fisher – Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell
Lennon Love – Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins
Leo – Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick
Liberty Sage – Meghan McCain and Ben Domenech
Lovella Dawn – Elle and Matthew Bellamy
Luca Patrick – April Love Geary and Robin Thicke
Lucas Matthew – Matthew Alan and Camilla Luddington
Lucia Marisol – America Ferrera and Ryan Williams
Luka Olivares – Karla Souza and Marshall Trenkmann
Lyla Maria – Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt
Lyra Antarctica – Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn
Magnolia Belle – Emily Maynard and Tyler Johnson
Mary “Masha” – Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova
Mateo Antoni – Eva Amurri and Kyle Martino
Matteo Artemovich – Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev
Maybellene Alma Joy – Natalie and Taylor Hanson
Mayzel Josephine – Beverly Mitchell and Michael Cameron
Milou Alizée – Tessa and Barron Hilton
Nigel Brixx – Pusha T and Virginia
Olympia Lightning – Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett
Onyx – Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti
Orianna Judith – Hope Solo and Jeremy Stevens
Osian – Milla Jovovich and Paul W.S. Anderson
Powerful Queen – Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell
Preston Miles Thomas – Hannah Bronfman and Brendan Fallis
Raddix – Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden
Reed Harrison – Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert
Remington Edward – Kailey and Russell Dickerson
Rhodes – Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund
River – Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix
Romello Creed – Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez
Roux – Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins
Rue Rose – Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert
Rumble Honey – Lucky Blue Smith and Nara Pellman
Sage Jill – Lindsay Arnold and Samuel Lightner Cusick
Saraiyah Chaunté – Sonequa Martin-Green and Kenric Green (both from The Walking Dead)
Sovereign Bo – Usher and Jenn Goicoechea
Stormur Magni – Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (Game of Thrones) and Kelsey Henson
Tysun Wolf – LeToya Luckett and Tommicus Walker
Vanja – Chloë Sevigny and Sinisa Mackovic
Vera Fay – Katie Lowes and Adam Shapiro
Vittorio Genghis – Hope Solo and Jeremy Stevens
Wednesday – Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome
Willa – Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas
Win Harrison – Ciara and Russell Wilson
Winter Story – Eric Christian Olsen (NCIS: Los Angeles) and Sarah Wright Olsen
Wyatt Morgan – Anderson Cooper
X Æ A-12 – Elon Musk and Grimes
Ziggy Blu – Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross
Peruse more of our favorite and extremely unusual celebrity baby names.
