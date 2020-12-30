Whether or not 2020 yielded a baby boom remains to be seen for a few months, but if you happen to be one of the lucky parents expecting soon, we are here to offer some help with potential baby names. As much as we poke fun at some celebrities for their unique name choices (looking at you, Elon Musk and Grimes), famous people do have a knack for setting trends.

As we combed through the list of all the babies born to actors, musicians, athletes, reality-TV stars, and influencers this year, we found a lot of names to love. Here you’ll find the trendy “grandparent” names like Evelyn, Dolores, and Franklin. There are formerly common names — including David and Mary. Some have beautiful symbolic meanings, like River Phoenix (named after his late uncle), and others are pretty spelled out for us — i.e. Powerful Queen Cannon and Olympia Lightning Bolt.

There truly is a name here for every taste. And even if you’re not interested in naming your child Hendrix, it is mighty entertaining to see who did. Knowing these names makes us all the more curious about the monikers Gigi Hadid and Nicki Minaj are keeping hidden from us. In the meantime, we’ll enjoy these:

Aalam – DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck

Alexander – Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva

Alexander Denison – Will Arnett and Alessandra Brawn

Ames Alexander – Hannah and Shay Mooney (Dan + Shay)

Ariel – Yael Grobglas (Jane the Virgin) and Artem Kroupenev

Arwen – Caterina Scorsone and Rob Giles

Atlas Roy – Hayley and Tyler Hubbard (Florida Georgia Line)

Ava Grace – Hannah Ferrier (Below Deck Med)

Axel – Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn 99) and David Fumero (Power)

Bear Maxwell – Rachel and Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

Beckett Mercer – Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita

Bhodi Thomas – Tom Parker (The Wanted) and Kelsey Hardwick

Brooks – Melissa Rauch and Winston Rauch

Buddy Dessert – Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan

Daisy Dove – Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

David – Bar Refaeli and Adi Ezra

Dolores Wild – Jeremy Allen White (Shameless) and Addison Timlin

Donald – Donald Glover and Michelle White

Elle – Claire Holt (The Others) and Andrew Joblon

Epik Ray – Ray J and Princess Love

Callum Michael Rebel – Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee

Chapel Grace – Josh Brolin and Kathryn Boyd

Chaplin Benjamin – Luke Cook (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and Kara Wilson

Charlie Elena – Alex Morgan and Servando Carrasco

Edith Pepper – Abby Elliott (SNL) and Billy Kennedy

Ella Wolf – Gary Clark Jr. and Nicole Trunfio

Eduardo Pao Lucas – Alec and Hilaria Baldwin

Evangeline Jo – Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo

Evelyn Mae – Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth

Ever Leo – Lea Michele and Zandy Reich

Franklin James – Bekah Martinez and Grayston Leonard

Goldie Patricia – Siri and Carson Daly

Griffin Sullivan – Ryan Murphy and David Miller

Hayes Andrew – Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd

Hendrix Douglas – Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner

Hendrix Wade – Sasha Pieterse and Hudson Sheaffer

Honor Johari-Rice – Kel Mitchell and Asia Lee

Hope Elizabeth – Ruthie Ann Miles

Huxley Robert – Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood

Ice – Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir Davis

Iggy – Noel Fielding and Lliana Bird

Iley Ryn – Coco Rocha and James Conran

Iris Marion – Katie Lee and Ryan Biegel

Isaac Menelik Giovanni – Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin

Isaiah – Christina Milian and Matt Pokora

Israel “Izzy” Blue – Aijia and Andy Grammer

James Thomas Augustine Emanuel – David Henrie (Wizards of Waverly Place) and Maria Cahill

Janie – Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson

Josephine June – Candice Accola King and Joe King

Journey Isabella – Fabolous and Emily Bustamante

Kaori Mai – Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish

Keats – Chris Noth and Tara Wilson

Kingston Fisher – Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell

Lennon Love – Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins

Leo – Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick

Liberty Sage – Meghan McCain and Ben Domenech

Lovella Dawn – Elle and Matthew Bellamy

Luca Patrick – April Love Geary and Robin Thicke

Lucas Matthew – Matthew Alan and Camilla Luddington

Lucia Marisol – America Ferrera and Ryan Williams

Luka Olivares – Karla Souza and Marshall Trenkmann

Lyla Maria – Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt

Lyra Antarctica – Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn

Magnolia Belle – Emily Maynard and Tyler Johnson

Mary “Masha” – Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova

Mateo Antoni – Eva Amurri and Kyle Martino

Matteo Artemovich – Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev

Maybellene Alma Joy – Natalie and Taylor Hanson

Mayzel Josephine – Beverly Mitchell and Michael Cameron

Milou Alizée – Tessa and Barron Hilton

Nigel Brixx – Pusha T and Virginia

Olympia Lightning – Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett

Onyx – Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti

Orianna Judith – Hope Solo and Jeremy Stevens

Osian – Milla Jovovich and Paul W.S. Anderson

Powerful Queen – Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell

Preston Miles Thomas – Hannah Bronfman and Brendan Fallis

Raddix – Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden

Reed Harrison – Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert

Remington Edward – Kailey and Russell Dickerson

Rhodes – Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund

River – Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix

Romello Creed – Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez

Roux – Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins

Rue Rose – Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert

Rumble Honey – Lucky Blue Smith and Nara Pellman

Sage Jill – Lindsay Arnold and Samuel Lightner Cusick

Saraiyah Chaunté – Sonequa Martin-Green and Kenric Green (both from The Walking Dead)

Sovereign Bo – Usher and Jenn Goicoechea

Stormur Magni – Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (Game of Thrones) and Kelsey Henson

Tysun Wolf – LeToya Luckett and Tommicus Walker

Vanja – Chloë Sevigny and Sinisa Mackovic

Vera Fay – Katie Lowes and Adam Shapiro

Vittorio Genghis – Hope Solo and Jeremy Stevens

Wednesday – Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome

Willa – Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Win Harrison – Ciara and Russell Wilson

Winter Story – Eric Christian Olsen (NCIS: Los Angeles) and Sarah Wright Olsen

Wyatt Morgan – Anderson Cooper

X Æ A-12 – Elon Musk and Grimes

Ziggy Blu – Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross

Peruse more of our favorite and extremely unusual celebrity baby names.