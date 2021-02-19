Whether you need to find a unique gift, craft for your kid, or a pair of hand-made earrings, Etsy can do no wrong. And the home section? We could go on for days raving about the gorgeous things you’ll find here. In particular, we really need to show some recognition for all the amazing Black-owned home brands on Etsy—not just during Black History Month, but every month of the year. Take a peek for yourself, and you’ll see that the options are abundant. Your home is practically begging for you to bring these items home. With so many hand-crafted or even vintage items to shop, what are you waiting for?

There are so many hidden gems throughout the site that you’ll seriously wish you shopped sooner. From artists who can create a custom piece of art of your furry friend to a covetable fringed mirror that we needed, like, yesterday, it’ll be hard to not want to buy everything you find. It’s time to show up for the Black community, and that means supporting them with our wallets. If that means getting a next-level addition to your home while supporting a Black creator directly, you don’t have to ask us twice. Ahead, we’ve scoped out some of the best Black-owned home brands to shop on Etsy with the help of their trends expert, Dayna Isom Johnson. And for more Black-owned businesses on Etsy, you can check out their dedicated page here.

Shop Candice Luter

Image: Etsy/shopcandiceluter.

Your boho paradise awaits you. Shop Candice Luter’s custom creations — from this dreamy custom mirror to perfectly designed woven wall hangings — will take your interior design to new heights.

Shop Candice Luter $550 Buy now

Tal and Bert

Image: Etsy/talandbert.

Jazz up your indoor garden with these stunning succulent planters that look like pieces of art. We didn’t think succulents could be this chic, but here we are!

Tal and Bert Planters $92 Buy now

On the Edge Creations

Image: Etsy/ontheedgecreations.

Here’s a family portrait you’ll actually want to hang up on your walls. Or, opt for a custom piece of your furry friend.

On the Edge Creations $65 Buy now

Lovely Earthlings

Image: Etsy/lovelyearthlings.

Dress up a ho-hum wall with one of these colorful art prints. They make for the perfect gallery-wall starter.

Lovely Earthlings $63.69 Buy now

Black Orchid Apothecary

Image: Etsy/blackorchidapothecary.

Calling all candle lovers, you’ve just found your new go-to scent shop. Specializing in hand-poured, soy candles, you’ll want to stock up on these for gifts (and yourself).

Black Orchid Apothecary $15 Buy now

Bespoke Binny

Image: Etsy/bespokebinny.

Top off your lamp base with one of these unique African-print designs.

Bespoke Binny $54.91 Buy now

xNStudio

Image: Etsy/xnstudio.

This Brooklyn-based designer offers a modern twist to traditional African textiles.

xNStudio $110 Buy now

Once you’ve updated your space, whip up a delicious meal with these 12 cookbooks by Black chefs.