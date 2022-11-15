If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

From the condensed chicken-and-stars soup we slurped down as a kid to the styrofoam cups of instant ramen we still occasionally eat when we’re pressed for time (and low on cash) at lunch, store-bought soup has been a mainstay of our diets, and it’s always good to have some stashed in the pantry. Soup is a criminally underrated lunch and dinner option. It’s super low-maintenance, which is great news for parents who are strapped for time.

The soup aisle can be intimidating, though. There are so many options, from brands to flavors, and if you want to go outside of your chicken noodle comfort zone, it can be difficult to pick out a soup for dinner. We know that not all premade soups are created equal, so we set out to find which canned, cartoned and otherwise ready-to-serve soups at the store are actually worth buying. These are some of our favorites.

Pacific Foods Organic Creamy Roasted Red Pepper & Tomato Soup

If you want to slurp on something comforting and nutritious, you can’t go wrong with Pacific’s creamy roasted red pepper and tomato soup. One reviewer notes that “this soup has just the right spices” for days when you’re feeling under the weather.

Pacific Foods Creamy Roasted Red Pepper & Tomato Soup $3.59 on Amazon.com Buy now

Nong Shim Instant Shin Ramyun

If you’re used to flabby ramen noodles in a weakly seasoned broth, Shin Ramyun, which sports chewy al dente noodles and a richly spiced broth, will blow your mind.

Shin Ramyun $1.39 Buy now

Bear Creek Country Kitchens Cheddar Broccoli Soup Mix

Sometimes you just want to basically drink liquid cheese. We get it! When the craving strikes, a packet of this cheddar broccoli soup mix is all you need.

Bear Creek Country Kitchens Cheddar Broccoli Soup Mix $8.97 on Amazon.com Buy now

Campbell’s Well Yes! Sipping Soup in Sweet Corn & Roasted Poblano

Gone are the days when Campbell’s just meant condensed cream-of soups. Their new Well Yes! soups can be taken on the go for easy eats when you’re busy, and they’re made with a simple ingredient list that includes wholesome veggies. This flavor is sweet, savory and creamy and has a tiny kick to keep it from tasting too heavy.

Campbell's Sweet Corn & Roasted Poblano Sipping Soup (Case of 8) $19.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Kettle & Fire Keto Soups

Stock up on keto soups with a four pack from Kettle & Fire. You’ll get two packages of broccoli cheddar soup, and two packages of mushroom bisque, to warm you from the inside out on chilly days.

Keto Soup with Bone Broth Variety Pack $31.96 on Amazon.com Buy now

Miko Brand Japanese Instant Miso Tofu Soup

Dried miso paste and bonito extract form the base of this soup broth, which is filled with tofu and seaweed. Sip away for a super-cozy meal experience.

Miko Brand Instant Miso Soup $6.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Swanson Sipping Bone Broth Chicken

This chicken bone broth is simmered with vegetables, herbs, and spices for a rich and full flavor. You can drink it as is, or add some cooked instant noodles or rice to it to make it into a heartier meal.

Swanson Sipping Bone Broth, Chicken $2.36 Buy now

Campbell’s Well Yes! Sipping Soup in Butternut Squash & Sweet Potato

This butternut squash and potato mix is a hearty vegetable soup that you can prepare in the microwave in just two minutes. Plus, you’ll get 40 percent of your daily vegetables in just one little can.

Campbell's Butternut Squash & Sweet Potato Sipping Soup (8 ct.) $13.44 on Amazon.com Buy now

Amy’s Organic Soups in Lentil

Nothing beats the protein punch of lentils, and this tasty soup made with celery, carrots, onions and potatoes is also vegan and gluten-free.

Amy's Organic Soups, Lentil $5.28 on Amazon.com Buy now

Whole Foods Market Loaded Baked Potato Soup

Creamy, rich, and flavorful, this ready-to-eat soup from Whole Foods just needs to be warmed up before eating. Top with bacon bits and shredded cheese if you’re feeling fancy.