As the holidays approach, the anxiety to get all of the meat you need for your big feasts in November and December steadily increases. If you don’t want to get in a battle at the butcher’s counter over the last turkey or don’t feel comfortable braving a packed grocery store, you’re in luck. There are plenty of meat delivery services that will send high-quality beef, chicken, pork, turkey, salmon and more straight to your door.

In search of primo red meats? Chicago Steak Company has prime New York strips, ribeyes, flat iron and filet mignon steaks back in stock, and all orders ship for free! More of a seafood fan? Sizzlefish has a seafood subscription that allows shoppers to build their own box; or, order your Wild Alaska King Salmon a la carte — up to you.

Ahead, we’ve gathered all the meat delivery options you could possibly ever want or need, from high-quality protein to reasonably priced fresh meats via FreshDirect.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

ButcherBox

Looking to stock up on meat for all of your holiday celebrations? Check out ButcherBox. This subscription service allows you to choose from a beef box, a beef and chicken box, beef and pork box, a mixed box or a custom box. You can get everything from New York Strip Steak to a chicken breast, and it’ll come frozen in an insulated box. You can cancel or delay your service any time before your next billing cycle. Plus, they’ve already got the turkey ready for Thanksgiving.

ButcherBox $129 Buy now

Chicago Steak Company

Yes, they have an amazing selection of high-quality steaks in any cut you could possibly want but don’t let the name fool you. Chicago Steak Company also sells chicken, pork, ribs, ham and more and everything ships for free. They’re also offering several deals and packages right now that will save you a ton of money.

Chicago Steak Company $1+ Buy now

Grassland Beef

Lots of stores and restaurants are running low on beef right now but Grassland Beef has plenty in stock and everything is super affordable. They also sell poultry, lamb, seafood, bison and pork.

85% Lean Ground Beef $10.50 Buy now

Fresh Direct

Fresh Direct has it all: fruits, veggies, dairy, frozen food, alcohol, and, yes, meat, poultry, and seafood. What sets Fresh Direct apart from its competitors is its variety, especially in its seafood department, where you’ll find everything from whole fish and fish fillets to prepped-to-cook kabobs and cakes. Keep in mind, though, that Fresh Direct doesn’t deliver to all zip codes; so, check availability before you start shopping.

Fresh Direct $1+ Buy now

Omaha Steaks

Omaha Steaks has a large selection of meats, from roasts and hams to pork, veal, bison, and poultry. But what we particularly like about the site are its quick-ship packages. Omaha Steaks has four quick-ship combos that include a variety of meats in one box shipped to your home for free. For example, one of the combos has four filet mignons, four top sirloins, four chicken fried steaks, eight steak burgers, eight scalloped potatoes, and eight caramel apple tartlets — all for $175. Not bad.

Omaha Steaks $1+ Buy now

Instacart

The great thing about Instacart is you can get groceries from your favorite local store as long as they’ve partnered with Instacart. Simply place your order through the app and your groceries can be delivered in as little as a few hours!

Instacart $1+ Buy now

Market House

Aside from the fact that Market House will ship your first $99+ order for free the very next day, this Ohio-based company is “committed to sustainability and humane practices.” Their meats (beef, poultry, pork, and lamb) include grass-fed, non-GMO, and organic options, and their seafood is “always wild-caught and ﬂash frozen for freshness.” Can’t argue with that.

Market House $1+ Buy now

Rastelli’s

Rastelli’s is a New Jersey-based butcher shop that offers gourmet, quality portions, including domestic beef, pork, and chicken all sustainably raised and “100 percent antibiotic, steroid, and hormone-free, vacuum-sealed and blast frozen” in their state-of-the-art facility. The prices are reasonable, too. Take, for instance, their Faroe Island Salmon Filets Box with eight 6-oz. filets for $59, their Ground Beef Box with four 16-oz. packs for $45, or their Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs Box with two thighs and six 10-oz. packs for $35.

You’ll want to shop in bulk at Rastelli’s, too, as shipping is free for orders over $200, $10 for orders between $90 and $199, and $25 for orders under $90.

Crowd Cow

At Crowd Cow, you can choose from New York strip steak ($21), filet mignon ($20.50), thick-cut bacon ($9), chicken thighs ($8.50), ground pork ($12), and more to create your own custom box. You can also shop by farm, from Iwate Farms in Japan and Sena Sea in Alaska to Umpqua Valley Lamb in Oregon and SVO Farmer Focus in Shenandoah Valley, VA.

Crowd Cow $1+ Buy now

Moink

One hundred percent grass-fed beef and lamb; antibiotic-, hormone-, and GMO grains-free pork and chicken; and wild-caught salmon from Bristol Bay, Alaska are what you can expect from Missouri-based Moink. Moink also offers two meat boxes, a medium for $159 and a small for $129.

Moink $1+ Buy now

Holy Grail Steak Co.

Holy Grail Steak Co. is, well, the holy grail of high-quality meats. They have American wagyu, USDA “upper” prime black Angus, Japanese wagyu, and more in the form of burgers, ribeyes, strip steaks, and filet mignons. So, on a weekend when you really want to splurge, turn to Holy Grail, which offers free shipping on orders over $199.

Holy Grail Steak Co. $1+ Buy now

Sizzlefish

For all your seafood needs, Sizzlefish is your one-stop-shop. From Canadian lobster tails and scallops to halibut and salmon, Sizzlefish has a wide assortment of seafood. They also pack their products in a reusable, recyclable cooler packed with dry ice; and packages take anywhere from one to three days to arrive to your doorstep.

Sizzlefish $1+ Buy now

A version of this article was originally published October 2020.