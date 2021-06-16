You’re never too young to start protesting and standing up for what’s right, and one way children can do that is by proudly sporting one of the best Black Lives Matter kids shirts. More and more children are showing up for social and human rights movements these days, and we are so here for it. It’s important to teach our kids how to be an anti-racist and to not be afraid to use their voice and ask questions to make a change. But for kids, it can be hard to find the right words to speak up, so sometimes showing their stance is just as powerful as talking about it. You’ve probably made protesting signs together, but one other simple and effective way you can help them speak up and express their views is with what they wear.

So, in honor of Juneteenth, now’s the time to equip them with cute and meaningful Black Lives Matter kids shirts. It can be tricky to find the best Black Lives Matter kids shirts to proudly wear, but we’ve done the research and found the cutest ones to outfit your brilliant little activist in.

As always, our first thought is to head to Etsy, and of course, it delivered. While there are some other sites offering the best Black Lives Matter kids shirts (Amazon included), Etsy’s always overflowing with unique versions you can’t find anywhere else. And most importantly, you’re directly supporting small businesses that need support more than ever. From baby onesies to toddler tees, you won’t be able to resist these best Black Lives Matter kids shirts found primarily on Etsy.

And while you’re at it, get one (or a few) for yourself so everyone can match in solidarity — whether that’s at your next protest or during your next trip to the grocery store.

Stronger Together Toddler Shirt

This sweet rainbow tee adorned in different skin colors proudly tells the world that loving everyone, no matter their skin color, will make us stronger. It’s available in seven colors and youth and toddler sizes.

Dekal Dekor Stronger Together Shirt $17.18

Dream Like Martin Shirt

Your mini activist will love this inspirational graphic tee, which encourages them to follow the paths of Black activists and leaders including Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, and Malcolm X. It comes in short and long-sleeve styles so they can have a shirt for each season.

Dream Like Martin Shirt $16.20+

Together We Rise Shirt

Your fashionable activist will rock this Black Lives Matter tee like it’s their job. Wearing this will be a friendly reminder to their friends that accepting everyone and spreading peace is the cool thing to do today and always.

Together We Rise Shirt $12.90+

Black Lives Matter Tee

If you’re looking for one of the best Black Lives Matter tees for kids, plain and simple, this is the way to go. Available in a rainbow of colors, they can even get one for every day of the week.

Black Lives Matter Tee $10.99

Rosa Parks Nah. Tee

Your mini protestor can pay tribute to Rosa Parks for refusing to give up her seat to a white man with this powerful tee. It’s available in adult sizes too, so parents and other family members can match.

Rosa Parks Nah. Tee $16.14+

Together We Rise Shirt

Image: Amazon.

This inclusive shirt will let them show their support not just for the Black Lives Matter movement but also LGBTQ+ rights. It’s available in adult sizes, too, so everyone can show their pride.

Together We Rise Shirt $17.99

Black Lives Matter Onesie

Who said babies can’t be allies? This comfy jersey bodysuit is a must for newborns so they can join in on the fight against racism, too.

Black Lives Matter Onesie $9.99

For more ways to support the Black community and educate your kids, check out these beautiful children’s books by Black authors.