Baking Without Eggs Is Possible With These 8 Substitutes

Whether you’re allergic to eggs or are just a baking fiend who can’t seem to keep enough huevos stocked up in the fridge, you probably know by now that whipping up baked goods sans eggs is a serious problem. It seems like pretty much every recipe under the sun calls for the suckers, which means you may be stuck running to the grocery store when you get a late-night baked-goods craving.

Related story 12 of Ina Garten's Best Spring Recipes for Your Easter Feast

However, there are alternatives to eggs that you can use to pull off your culinary endeavors. Next time you’re knee-deep in a baking project that calls for eggs, give these vegetarian and vegan substitutes a try.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Applesauce

Use a quarter cup of unsweetened applesauce in place of one egg in most baking recipes. Some sources say to mix it with half a teaspoon of baking powder. If all you have is sweetened applesauce, then simply reduce the amount of sugar in the recipe. Applesauce is also a popular healthy replacement for oil in many baked goods.

Unsweetened Applesauce $9.78 Buy now Sign Up

Banana

Use a quarter cup of mashed banana (from about half a banana) instead of one egg when baking. Note that this may impart a mild banana flavor to whatever you are cooking, which could be a good thing.

Flaxseeds

Believe it or not, heart-healthy flaxseeds can be used as an egg substitute. Simply mix one tablespoon of ground flaxseeds with three tablespoons of water until fully absorbed and viscous. Use in place of one egg. (You can use pre-ground flaxseeds or grind them yourself in a spice or coffee grinder.)

Flaxseeds $9.99 Buy now Sign Up

Chickpea flower

To use protein-packed chickpea flour, which works as a binder and leavener, mix three tablespoons of chickpea flour with three tablespoons of water for each egg. Continue to mix until creamy and thick.

Chickpea Flour $8.88 Buy now Sign Up

Silken tofu

Never thought you’d consider tofu, right? Silken tofu is a great binder, and all you need is one-quarter cup of it for each egg.

A version of this article was originally published in April 2012.

Next: Vegetable oil