Are you about to birth a baby boy this spring? Congratulations! He’s probably one of those little dudes about whom you just know: This kid is going to be hella cool. You’re lucky enough to have a super-chill kid who seems to already rock some serious style right out of the gate (er, womb). So you best give him a name that befits his burgeoning badassery, right? Whether you prefer more unique baby boy names or something a little more elegant, the swagger-tastic names ahead are fit for a kid who enters the world with confidence and never looks back.

Although we love classic baby boy names, we know some babies just demand a baby name with a more unique twist. Luckily, there are plenty of names that rise to the occasion — and we think your little man is going to rock (at least) one of these. Check out our favorite picks for baby boy names that have serious swagger:

Underrated baby boy names

Can we give a shoutout to these super-underrated baby names? One of these cool-guy options may be just what you’re looking for.

Raddix

Amin

Arrow

Aadi

Thorn

Enzo

Rhys

Brooks

Ryland

Orion

Zayden

Reid

Beckett

Hamlin

Jamison

Finn

Quinton

Brees

Nixon

Smith

Lincoln

Porter

August

Topher

Tad

Waldo

Zane

Tough-sounding baby boy names

We love these tough-guy names because they have a confident air to them, often thanks to the letters X or Z (think Axel or Zander). Skip too-obvious names like Hercules or King, however, which can seem like you’re trying too hard to sound tough or strong. Rocco gets that done in spades and is much more subtle, no? Check out our picks below.

Jag

Jax

Damon

Dexter

Axel

Cason

Calum

Titus

Kace

Maximus

Ryker

Harley

Ajax

Zander

Zeke

Zenon

Phoenix

Rocco

Jett

Fox

Gunner

Pierce

Cadmus

Blaze

Hunt

Racer

A version of this article was originally published in February 2016.

