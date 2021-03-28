Are you about to birth a baby boy this spring? Congratulations! He’s probably one of those little dudes about whom you just know: This kid is going to be hella cool. You’re lucky enough to have a super-chill kid who seems to already rock some serious style right out of the gate (er, womb). So you best give him a name that befits his burgeoning badassery, right? Whether you prefer more unique baby boy names or something a little more elegant, the swagger-tastic names ahead are fit for a kid who enters the world with confidence and never looks back.
Although we love classic baby boy names, we know some babies just demand a baby name with a more unique twist. Luckily, there are plenty of names that rise to the occasion — and we think your little man is going to rock (at least) one of these. Check out our favorite picks for baby boy names that have serious swagger:
Underrated baby boy names
Can we give a shoutout to these super-underrated baby names? One of these cool-guy options may be just what you’re looking for.
- Raddix
- Amin
- Arrow
- Aadi
- Thorn
- Enzo
- Rhys
- Brooks
- Ryland
- Orion
- Zayden
- Reid
- Beckett
- Hamlin
- Jamison
- Finn
- Quinton
- Brees
- Nixon
- Smith
- Lincoln
- Porter
- August
- Topher
- Tad
- Waldo
- Zane
Tough-sounding baby boy names
We love these tough-guy names because they have a confident air to them, often thanks to the letters X or Z (think Axel or Zander). Skip too-obvious names like Hercules or King, however, which can seem like you’re trying too hard to sound tough or strong. Rocco gets that done in spades and is much more subtle, no? Check out our picks below.
- Jag
- Jax
- Damon
- Dexter
- Axel
- Cason
- Calum
- Titus
- Kace
- Maximus
- Ryker
- Harley
- Ajax
- Zander
- Zeke
- Zenon
- Phoenix
- Rocco
- Jett
- Fox
- Gunner
- Pierce
- Cadmus
- Blaze
- Hunt
- Racer
