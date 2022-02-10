Awesome All-American Baby Boy Names That Speak to Our Past — & Future

Wondering what makes an all-American baby name? Well, you can’t get more American than debating what it even means to be all-American. While we’re not exactly the “melting pot” we used to brag about, this country has quite the mishmash of cultural origins and influences that all lead directly to how we choose our baby names. That said, we do have quite a few ideas about how you can name your baby boy something that will be quintessentially American, in the most awesome possible way.

What makes a baby name “American?”

We have to admit: We were stumped on this one. So we turned to our favorite baby-name guru, Pamela Redmond Satran from Nameberry.com, for some wisdom. Redmond Satran had this to say about what makes a classic American boy’s name, well…classic.

“Most of the boys’ names most popular in America are not technically ‘American’ names but Irish names, German names, English names, Hebrew names, and so on,” Redmond Satran explains. “For instance, the current number one, Liam, is an Irish abbreviation of the German William, while number two — Noah — is Hebrew.” Redmond Satran continued, “Names with true American roots are either Native American names or names invented in the U.S. The pool of invented American names is growing all the time, as the U.S. is the most adventurous country in terms of what constitutes a baby name. American names for boys can include American place names like Montana and Denver, American word names such as Maverick and Wilder, and American hero names like Lincoln and LeBron.” She added, “Popular American boy names include such invented names as Easton and Colton, both in the top 100. While both are established English surnames, they only started being used as first names in recent decades in the U.S.” And if you follow politics, well, Nameberry’s even got you covered there, with a fascinating look at the split between the U.S.’s traditionally “red” and “blue” names.

So there you have it: A “classic” American boy’s name is really in the eye (and mind) of the namer. The sky (and maybe the dictionary, some American lit, and a map or two) is the limit. In other words? Have fun. What’s your family’s ancestry? Heritage? Culture? If you’re an American, whatever you’ve brought to this country makes your baby boy a classic in his own right — and you get to decide what “feels” classic to you. Be respectful when borrowing from other cultures, of course. A Native American family might very well opt for a Native American name for their baby, but that’s potentially troublesome if that’s not your heritage. Got it? Got it. Good talk. Whatever direction you’re pulled, we’ve got some starting points for inspo.

Popular American boy names

You probably already know that the Social Security Administration releases an annual list of the most popular American baby names, sifted from birth certificates. Liam was 2020’s winner for boys for the fourth year in a row. But who else made the list?

According to the most recent records, these are currently the top 10 names for baby boys in the U.S.

Top American boy names of the past century

These are the SSA’s top 10 popular boy names of the last 100 years in the U.S. And if your heritage is more Latinx-American than English-American, why not consider the variants, i.e., Ricardo for Richard, Carlo for Charles, Roberto for Robert, Jose for Joseph, and so on?

Native American boy names

If you have Native heritage, these are some beautiful picks to honor your family’s past. Learn more about their meanings here.

Ahuli

Atohi

Diwali

Onacona

Sequoyah

Tsiyi

Waya

Wohali

Trendy American boy names

Yeah, yeah, you say, but what boy names are seriously gaining traction these days? These are hot, hot, hot right now in the U.S., perhaps destined to be old-school classics in, say, another hundred years. Grandpa Kylo? It could happen.

Saint

Bowie

Kylo

Bode

Creed

Benicio

Adonis

Fox

Nyall

Kye

Hakeem

Shepherd

Zayn

Stoker

Mikael

Eason

Karim

Franco

Apollo

Zyaire

Kingsley

Bridger

Grey

Kobe

Kenji

Rio

Archie

Koa

Classic boy names of the past

If you’re looking for some distinguished flair, something with a debonair ring to it, well, you can’t go wrong with any of these American chestnuts:

Ethan

Walter

Francis

Alistair

Seth

Arthur

Samuel

Clarence

Jason

Ernest

Oscar

Alfred

Perry

Jackson

Wesley

Percy

Amos

Jonathan

Eric

Rufus

Eli

Ward

Owen

Silas

All-American cowboy names

If your idea of “classic American” involves some Wild West, well, we’ve got just the thing. We trust Pam over at Nameberry so much, we couldn’t resist taking a page from her with their genius page of cowboy names. Here’s just a taste:

Blaze

Jesse

Beau

Cody

Cheyenne

Colt

Shane

Pistol

Wilder

Wyatt

Roper

Tripp

Gunner

U.S. celebrity boy names we dig

You know we love us some celebrity baby names, too. And there has been quite a batch of fab boy names over the past few years coming from the birth announcements of the global elite, from traditional to truly unique:

Bingham Hawn — son of Kate Hudson and Muse’s Matthew Bellamy

Archie Harrison — son of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Diesel Dean — son of Olympian Jennie Finch

Finn — son of actor Autumn Reeser

Kannon — son of actor Kevin James

Benjamin Allen — son of Bravo’s Andy Cohen

Beau Bobby Bruce — son of Catfish‘s Nev Schulman

Skyler — son of celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe

Felix — son of actor Elizabeth Banks

Winston Roy — son of model Lily Aldridge and Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill

Zander Cruz — son of Bachelor Nation’s Desiree Hartsock

Forest Sage — son of actors Teresa Palmer and Mark Webber

Zeppelin Bram — son of actors Jensen Ackles and Danneel Harris

Cosmo — son of actors Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

Sylvester Apollo Bear — son of model Emily Ratajkowski

August — son of actress Mandy Moore

Win Harrison — son of singer Ciara and football player Russell Wilson

A version of this article was originally published in October 2011.

