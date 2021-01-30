38 Kid-Safe Pop Songs That You’ll Enjoy Too

Has there ever been a time when we’ve needed to dance more than this past year? I don’t mean ballet or tap or anything that requires actual skill, I mean the basic, physical expression of joy that dancing provides. I don’t think there’s a room left in my tiny NYC apartment that hasn’t played host to a dance party (for one) since last March. With all the stress and anxiety that has become our new normal, there’s never been a time when we’ve needed to heed the advice of Meredith Grey more – we need to “dance it out.” This isn’t just a necessary release for adults, kids need to (shake, shake, shake) shake too.

Ok, so what should you listen to for this epic, or five-minute, dance party? While I’m not suggesting anyone trade out their kids, I will acknowledge that many want to trade out their kids’ taste in music with something a tad bit more, let’s say, contemporary? Listen, the soundtracks to Frozen, Moana, The Greatest Showman, and Hamilton are all amazing, but there is a world of pop music readily available that can work for all concerned — kids and adults. Yup. I’m talking about high energy songs that are easy to sing along to with lyrics that won’t make anyone shriek or blush — and are innately danceable.

Read on for our favorite kid-friendly pop songs: appropriate, but still enjoyable for you too.

A version of this article was originally published in October 2012.

1. “Levitating” — Dua Lipa ft. DaBaby

A disco clap is the most important instrument in a dance song and in “Levitating” you’ll hear one in the first three seconds! The whole album is fantastic and it’s nominated for Best Album at the 2021 Grammys.

2. “Treat People With Kindness” — Harry Styles ft. Lucius

The message and the video that we NEED right now.

3. “Dance Monkey” — Tones And I

Tones and I is Australian Toni Watson who wrote this ditty about her days as a street busker. It’s catchy and super fun to sing along to.

4. “Head and Heart” — Joel Korry ft. MNEK

Just press play.

Next: “Savage Love” — Jawsh 685 ft. Jason Derulo