The 70th annual Emmy Awards have delivered a whole new crop of winners, with the chosen few receiving golden statues for their artistic efforts, creative prowess and dedication to making truly great television.

Much like the performances, this year's winners' speeches included a range of memorable moments. Some made us think, some made us laugh and some left us feeling slightly choked up. We won't soon forget The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan using her time at the podium to encourage everyone to vote or Henry Winkler delivering a speech that was 40 years in the making.

Ahead, we've gathered excerpts from a handful of winners who made sure not to waste their time onstage.

This story is being updated.