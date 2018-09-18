Entertainment

All the Best-Dressed Celebs at the 2018 Primetime Emmys

by Allie Gemmill
Sep 17, 2018 at 8:41 p.m. ET
Kristen Bell, Sterling K. Brown, Regina King at the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 13, 2018, in Los Angeles, California
Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images. Design: Ashley Britton/SheKnows.

The 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards have arrived, and if the red carpet looks are any indication, it is going to be a very big night. From Mandy Moore's custom gold Rodarte gown to Tiffany Haddish's rainbow-striped number (inspired by the Eritrean flag) to Regina King's bold lime-colored look, celeb fashions did not hold back. Not that we're surprised — after all, it's TV's biggest night. 

Click ahead to see all the dazzling outfits your favorite stars wore to the 70th Annual Primetime Emmys, and cheers to all the nominees and winners! 

1 /21: Hoda Kotb

Hoda Kotb attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Image: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images.

1/21 :Hoda Kotb

2 /21: Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater
Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

2/21 :Kristen Bell

3 /21: Regina King

Regina King attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater
Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

3/21 :Regina King

4 /21: Justin & Chrishell Hartley

Chrishell Hartley and Justin Hartley attend the 70th Emmy Awards
Image: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images.

4/21 :Justin & Chrishell Hartley

5 /21: Sterling K. Brown & Ryan Michelle Bathe

Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater
Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

5/21 :Sterling K. Brown & Ryan Michelle Bathe

6 /21: Dakota Fanning

Dakota Fanning attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater
Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

6/21 :Dakota Fanning

7 /21: Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater
Image: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images.

7/21 :Scarlett Johansson

8 /21: Colin Jost & Michael Che

Colin Jost and Michael Che attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater
Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.

8/21 :Colin Jost & Michael Che

9 /21: Kate McKinnon

Kate McKinnon attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater
Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.

9/21 :Kate McKinnon

10 /21: Joseph Fiennes & Maria Dolores Dieguez

Maria Dolores Dieguez and Joseph Fiennes attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater
Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

10/21 :Joseph Fiennes & Maria Dolores Dieguez

11 /21: Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater
Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.

11/21 :Padma Lakshmi

12 /21: Alexis Bledel

Alexis Bledel attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater
Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.

12/21 :Alexis Bledel

13 /21: Yvonne Strahovski

Yvonne Strahovski attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater
Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

13/21 :Yvonne Strahovski

14 /21: Ellie Kemper

Ellie Kemper attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater
Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.

14/21 :Ellie Kemper

15 /21: Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater
Image: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images.

15/21 :Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz

16 /21: Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater
Image: John Shearer/Getty Images.

16/21 :Mandy Moore

17 /21: Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater
Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.

17/21 :Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake

18 /21: Felicity Huffman & William H. Macy

Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater
Image: John Shearer/Getty Images.

18/21 :Felicity Huffman & William H. Macy

19 /21: Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater
Image: John Shearer/Getty Images.

19/21 :Tiffany Haddish

20 /21: Milo Ventimiglia

Milo Ventimiglia attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater
Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

20/21 :Milo Ventimiglia

21 /21: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau & Nukaaka Coster-Waldau

Nukaaka Coster-Waldau and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau attend the 70th Emmy Awards
Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.

21/21 :Nikolaj Coster-Waldau & Nukaaka Coster-Waldau