The 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards have arrived, and if the red carpet looks are any indication, it is going to be a very big night. From Mandy Moore's custom gold Rodarte gown to Tiffany Haddish's rainbow-striped number (inspired by the Eritrean flag) to Regina King's bold lime-colored look, celeb fashions did not hold back. Not that we're surprised — after all, it's TV's biggest night.

Click ahead to see all the dazzling outfits your favorite stars wore to the 70th Annual Primetime Emmys, and cheers to all the nominees and winners!