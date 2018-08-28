It's summertime and the living may be easy, but the tennis is probably going to test the mettle of many a capable athlete when it comes to the 2018 U.S. Open in New York City. Sure, we're excited to see who goes all the way to the finals, but when it comes to this sporting event, we're even more interested in the celebrities who attend.

Celeb attendees at the U.S. Open seem to be enjoying the opportunity to kick back, relax, and support their favorite players at this annual tennis tournament, which runs from August 21 to September 9, but really kicked into high gear on August 27. Besides, the U.S. Open isn't just a tennis tournament; it's a two-and-a-half-week celebration of the sport and its stars, with galas, invitational badminton tournaments, red carpets, fundraisers, and more happening in conjunction with the actual competition.

We're rounding up some of our favorite celebrity appearances at the 2018 U.S. Open, from fashion designers to singers to a very famous superhero. We're excited to see who comes out for this classic late summertime event between now and the tournament's end in September. And yeah, we're also excited to see who walks away a big winner in the actual tournament, too.