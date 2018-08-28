Entertainment

Celebrities Who Are Having the Best Time at the 2018 U.S. Open

by Samantha PucKimberly Zapata
Aug 28, 2018 at 12:12 p.m. ET
Kelly Clarkson and Co-Anchor, 'CBS This Morning' attend the USTA 18th Annual Opening Night Gala Blue Carpet at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Image: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images.

It's summertime and the living may be easy, but the tennis is probably going to test the mettle of many a capable athlete when it comes to the 2018 U.S. Open in New York City. Sure, we're excited to see who goes all the way to the finals, but when it comes to this sporting event, we're even more interested in the celebrities who attend. 

Celeb attendees at the U.S. Open seem to be enjoying the opportunity to kick back, relax, and support their favorite players at this annual tennis tournament, which runs from August 21 to September 9, but really kicked into high gear on August 27. Besides, the U.S. Open isn't just a tennis tournament; it's a two-and-a-half-week celebration of the sport and its stars, with galas, invitational badminton tournaments, red carpets, fundraisers, and more happening in conjunction with the actual competition.

We're rounding up some of our favorite celebrity appearances at the 2018 U.S. Open, from fashion designers to singers to a very famous superhero. We're excited to see who comes out for this classic late summertime event between now and the tournament's end in September. And yeah, we're also excited to see who walks away a big winner in the actual tournament, too.

1 /11: Gayle King & Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson arrives at 2018 US Open Gala with Gayle King
Image: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images.

2 /11: Serena Williams

Serena Williams arrives at 2018 US Open
Image: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images.

3 /11: Billie Jean King

Billie Jean King arrives at 2018 US Open
Image: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images.

4 /11: 'Orange Is the New Black' Star Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks arrives at 2018 US Open
Image: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images.

5 /11: Gladys Knight & Maxwell

Gladys Knight and Maxwell arrive at 2018 US Open
Image: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images.

6 /11: Daymond John

Daymond John arrives at 2018 US Open
Image: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images.

7 /11: Kelly Clarkson (Again!)

Kelly Clarkson arrives at 2018 US Open
Image: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images.

8 /11: Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour arrives at the 2018 US Open
Image: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images.

9 /11: Katie Couric

Katie Couric attends the 2018 US Open
Image: Al Bello/Getty Images.

10 /11: Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson arrives at the 2018 US Open
Image: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images.

11 /11: Hugh Jackman & Deborra Lee Furness

Hugh Jackman and wife attend the 2018 US Open
Image: Jean Catuffe/GC Images/Getty Images.

