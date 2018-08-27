Entertainment

What's Leaving Netflix in September

by Shanee Edwards
Aug 27, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. ET
Still from 'Ghostbusters'
Image: Columbia Pictures.

Some movies stay with you forever, but sadly, they don't stay with Netflix quite as long. We're set to lose some truly great titles on Netflix in the month of September, including nostalgic hits like the very first Ghostbusters from 1984 and the powerful Robin Williams-led drama Dead Poets Society, as well as more modern, charming fare like the romcom 13 Going on 30 and the kitschy Wes Anderson flick Moonrise Kingdom, about star-crossed preteens running away together.

Not only are we losing a great lineup of movies, but it looks like Netflix is set to take away some of our favorite TV shows and documentaries, too. What gives, Netflix? How are we supposed to make it through the fall without classics like Everybody Loves Raymond or Rules of Engagement, starring David Spade?

Basically, clear your schedule and get to the sofa ASAP, because you need to start streaming these great titles before they leave in September.

1 /11: '13 Going on 30'

Still from '13 Going on 30'
Image: Columbia Pictures.

2 /11: 'The Dark Knight'

Still from 'The Dark Knight'
Image: Warner Bros.

3 /11: 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall'

Still from 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall'
Image: Universal Pictures.

4 /11: 'Ghostbusters'

Still from 'Ghostbusters'
Image: Columbia Pictures.

5 /11: 'The Descent'

Still from 'The Descent'
Image: Lionsgate Films.

6 /11: 'A Royal Night Out'

Still from 'A Royal Night Out'
Image: Atlas Distribution Co.

7 /11: 'Casino'

Still from 'Casino'
Image: Universal Pictures.

8 /11: 'Pete's Dragon'

Still from 'Pete's Dragon'
Image: Disney.

9 /11: 'Moonrise Kingdom'

Still from 'Moonrise Kingdom'
Image: Focus Features.

10 /11: 'Iris'

Still from 'Iris'
Image: Magnolia Pictures.

11 /11: 'The Imitation Game'

Still from 'The Imitation Game'
Image: StudioCanal.

