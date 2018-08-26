What's Coming to Netflix in September

September is all about going back to school, but once you have the kids settled into a productive family routine, don’t forget to take time to relax and watch some great streaming TV. The biggest news: Netflix is streaming Marvel’s Black Panther, starring Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong’o. Even if you've already seen it in the theater, you’ll love revisiting this superhero story about T'Challa, king of Wakanda (there's a healthy dose of female empowerment in the film, too).

Another big film making its way to the streaming platform is Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time, helmed by Oprah Winfrey. This philosophical, mystical tale will delight both kids and adults.

If you’re a fan of Netflix’s original shows, check out Maniac, a limited series starring Oscar winner Emma Stone and Oscar nominee Jonah Hill as two proverbial lab rats looking for happiness in a pill.

Season two of the true-crime satire American Vandal is also streaming this month, providing more laughs and ironic takeaways from the American legal system.

Whatever you like to watch, you’re sure to find it on our list of the best movies and shows coming to Netflix this month.