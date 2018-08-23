As vegan meat substitutes like the Impossible Burger and even vegan seafood gain notoriety and popularity among vegans, vegetarians and omnivores alike, it's important to remember that our relationships to food are extremely personal. Certainly, there are a number of reasons to choose one diet over another, depending on who you are, how you live, where you live, what you like to eat and what your body needs to feel good and strong and healthy, but there are plenty of other factors to consider when it comes to choosing the right way to eat for you.

For these 20 celebrities, choosing to go vegan made sense for them. Whether it was for their love of animals, like Ariana Grande, or for bettering the environment, like Stevie Wonder, or because they didn't want to eat things that had faces, like Bellamy Young, veganism appeals to all kinds of people. If you've ever thought about switching to a plant-based diet, or even if you've already switched, it's worth reading what these celebs have to say about their experiences as vegans. You might be surprised by what you learn.