39 Celebrity Yearbook Photos

Before social media, our embarrassing yearbook photos were relegated to family photo albums and the halls of our childhood homes. Now, they're on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and more — meaning way more people get to see our pubescent selves beaming for the camera in front of those weird marbled backdrops. Fun!

Celebrities, on the other hand, have always faced the possibility of their yearbook photos being published — in print and online. This back-to-school season, we're taking #ThrowbackThursdays and #FlashbackFridays to a whole new level with 39 photos of our favorite celebrities when they were still in school. From Sandra Bullock to Viola Davis to John Cena and more, it's hard not to feel nostalgic for the past, especially when it comes to these celebrity's memories of what life was like before they were famous... Although a few were already blowing up the charts when they were teens. Some of these celebs haven't aged a day; others are hardly recognizable. We'll let you decide who falls into which category.