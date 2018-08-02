Entertainment

39 Celebrity Yearbook Photos

by Samantha Puc
Aug 2, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. ET
Collage with Hilary Rodham Clinton, Pamela Anderson, Matthew McConaughey, Sandra Bullock, Barack Obama, Jim Morrison
Image: Tim Boyle/Getty Images, Akhatar Hussein/Getty Images, Kris Connor/Getty Images, Joe Wrinn/Harvard University/Getty Images, Samig Mung-Aroon/EyeEm/Getty Images, SpxChrorhe/Getty Images/Design: Ashley Britton/SheKnows.

Before social media, our embarrassing yearbook photos were relegated to family photo albums and the halls of our childhood homes. Now, they're on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and more — meaning way more people get to see our pubescent selves beaming for the camera in front of those weird marbled backdrops. Fun!

Celebrities, on the other hand, have always faced the possibility of their yearbook photos being published — in print and online. This back-to-school season, we're taking #ThrowbackThursdays and #FlashbackFridays to a whole new level with 39 photos of our favorite celebrities when they were still in school. From Sandra Bullock to Viola Davis to John Cena and more, it's hard not to feel nostalgic for the past, especially when it comes to these celebrity's memories of what life was like before they were famous... Although a few were already blowing up the charts when they were teens. Some of these celebs haven't aged a day; others are hardly recognizable. We'll let you decide who falls into which category.

1 /39: Heather Locklear

Heather Locklear Yearbook Photo
Image: Classmates.com.

2 /39: Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey Yearbook Photo
Image: Classmates.com.

3 /39: Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner Yearbook Photo
Image: Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library.

4 /39: Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham Yearbook Photo
Image: Geoff Marchant/Camera Press/Retna.

5 /39: Amy Adams

Amy Adams Yearbook Photo
Image: Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library.

6 /39: Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy Yearbook Photo
Image: Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library.

7 /39: Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson Yearbook Photo
Image: Instagram/Taraji P. Henson.

8 /39: Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood Yearbook Photo
Image: Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library.

9 /39: Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton
Image: Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library.

10 /39: Tina Fey

Tina Fey Yearbook Photo
Image: Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library.

11 /39: Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum Yearbook Photo
Image: Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library.

12 /39: Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise Yearbook Photo
Image: Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library.

13 /39: John Cena

John Cena Yearbook Photo
Image: Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library.

14 /39: Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston Yearbook Photo
Image: Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library.

15 /39: Viola Davis

Viola Davis Yearbook Photo
Image: Classmates.com.

16 /39: Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock Yearbook Photo
Image: Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library.

17 /39: Justin Theroux

Justin Theroux
Image: Instagram/Justin Theroux.

18 /39: Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson Yearbook Photo
Image: Instagram/Dwayne Johnson.

19 /39: Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon Yearbook Photo
Image: Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library.

20 /39: Chris Evans

Chris Evans Yearbook Photo
Image: Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library.

21 /39: Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds Yearbook Photo
Image: Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library.

22 /39: Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon Yearbook Photo
Image: Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library.

23 /39: Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez Yearbook Photo
Image: Yearbook Archives.

24 /39: Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson Yearbook Photo
Image: Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library.

25 /39: Robin Wright

Robin Wright Yearbook Photo
Image: Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library.

26 /39: Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington Yearbook Photo
Image: Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library.

27 /39: Beyoncé

Beyoncé Yearbook Photo
Image: Yearbook Library.

28 /39: Anna Faris

Anna Faris Yearbook Photo
Image: Classmates.com.

29 /39: Fergie

Fergie Yearbook Photo
Image: Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library.

30 /39: Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence Yearbook Photo
Image: Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library.

31 /39: Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts Yearbook Photo
Image: Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library.

32 /39: Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt Yearbook Photo
Image: Classmates.com.

33 /39: Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres Yearbook Photo
Image: Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library.

34 /39: Blake Lively

Blake Lively Yearbook Photo
Image: Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library.

35 /39: Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow Yearbook Photo
Image: Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library.

36 /39: Barack Obama

Barack Obama Yearbook Photo
Image: Joe Wrinn/Harvard University/Getty Images.

37 /39: Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson Yearbook Photo
Image: Getty Images.

38 /39: Hillary Rodham Clinton

Hillary Rodham Clinton Yearbook Photo
Image: Tim Boyle/Getty Images.

39 /39: Jim Morrison

Jim Morrison Yearbook Photo
Image: Donaldson Collection/Getty Images.

