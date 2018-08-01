All the Bachelor Scandals Through the Years

Every season of every Bachelor Nation show, host Chris Harrison promises it will be "the most dramatic season yet," and it's become a sort of running joke to fans. But, really, can you blame Harrison for the hype? The truth is that every season does somehow turn out to be packed full of scandalous moments.

Over the years, the drama has ranged from relatively harmless (oh, no, that contestant has a boyfriend/girlfriend at home) to full-blown crisis. When ABC shuts down production on an entire season to investigate claims of sexual assault, it goes without saying it's serious.

Bachelor Nation has grown over the years to encompass an entire family of shows: The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. So, not surprisingly, there's no shortage of scandals to choose from. Join us in taking a look back at some of the biggest shockers to rock Bachelor Nation throughout its history.