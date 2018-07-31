Entertainment

15 Celebrity Phobias, From Unusual to Totally Relatable

by Samantha Puc
Jul 31, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. ET
Collage of Nicole Kidman, Robert DeNiro, Oprah Winfrey, Matthew McConaughey
Image: Taylor Hill/Getty Images, Darrell Gulin/Getty Images, Paul Mongi/Getty Images, Malamus-UK/Getty Images, Monica Schipper/Getty Images, Gresei/Getty Images, Michael Tran/Getty Images, Densik11/Getty Images. Design: Ashley Britton/SheKnows.

If you’re afraid of heights or spiders or clowns, you’re familiar with how hard it is to have a phobia. These extreme, sometimes irrational fears make us avoid all kinds of things, from horror movies (did anyone else avoid It because clowns are too terrifying?) to meals with loved ones (yes, we’re serious, because some people are actually upset by the sound of chewing). Some of our favorite celebrities have phobias we’ve never even dreamed of — which both does and doesn’t make us feel better about the weird things we fear.

So, just what makes some of our favorite celebrities feel that creeping sense of anxiety and panic? In yet another example of the fact that celebrities are just like us, we’ve rounded up 15 celebrities with phobias that range from bizarre (like, antique-furniture bizarre) to totally relatable (flying is scary) with a few that fall somewhere in between (reptiles aren’t all bad!).

1 /15: Billy Bob Thornton: Antique Furniture

Billy Bob Thornton on the red carpet at the Bad Santa 2 premiere
Image: Noam Galai /Getty Images.

2 /15: Oprah Winfrey: Chewing Gum

Oprah Winfrey at the London premiere of A Wrinkle In Time
Image: Barcroft Media/Getty Images.

3 /15: Orlando Bloom: Pigs

Orlando Bloom attends the EE British Academy Film Awards
Image: Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images.

4 /15: Matthew McConaughey: Revolving Doors

Matthew McConaughey attends 2018 CinemaCon in Las Vegas
Image: Michael Tran/Getty Images.

5 /15: Emily Blunt: Garden Gnomes

Emily Blunt attends an immersive fan screening of A Quiet Place
Image: David M. Bennett/Getty Images.

6 /15: Christina Ricci: Houseplants

Christina Ricci attends Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women's Filmmaker Program Luncheon
Image: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images.

7 /15: Adele: Seagulls

Adele attends the 59th annual Grammy Awards
Image: WENN.

8 /15: Britney Spears: Reptiles

Britney Spears performs at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards
Image: KMazur/Getty Images.

9 /15: Tyra Banks: Dolphins

Tyra Banks walks the red carpet at the 2018 BET Awards
Image: Leon Bennett/Getty Images.

10 /15: Nicole Kidman: Butterflies

Nicole Kidman attends the 2018 Time 100 Gala
Image: Taylor Hill/Getty Images.

11 /15: Kendall Jenner: Holes

Kendall Jenner arrives at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards
Image: Taylor Hill/Getty Images.

12 /15: Keanu Reeves: Darkness

Keanu Reeves attends the New York premiere of Siberia
Image: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images.

13 /15: Uma Thurman: Small Spaces

Uma Thurman attends the 2018 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
Image: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images.

14 /15: Jennifer Aniston: Flying

Jennifer Aniston arrives at the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute To George Clooney
Image: Michael Tran/Getty Images.

15 /15: Helen Mirren: Talking on the Phone

Helen Mirren attends the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival
Image: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images.

